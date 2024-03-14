Where Is MAFS Australia Filmed? Apartments And Dinner Party Locations Revealed

MAFS Australia kicked off in the UK on the 26th of February 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia has been looking more glamorous than ever, so what’s changed? Here’s what we know about the new filming locations, from apartments to the dinner parties.

MAFS Australia 2024 has been hyped as the most exciting season of the reality show so far. You’ve seen some familiar faces with the return of the experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken, but that’s all that isn’t new.

The show has got a new, absolutely insane cast that’s more diverse when it comes to age and sexuality than ever before. Not only that but they’ve upgraded the contestants' living quarters to a brand new apartment building that features an infinity pool overlooking the Sydney skyline!

But wait, there’s more! The cast have been acting so dramatic this season that Mel has publicly called them ‘absolutely abhorrent,’ and stated that the judges have had to step up and step in far more than usual to keep them in line.

If we haven’t convinced you to dive into the sweet waters of Married At First Sight Australia yet then maybe learning more about the filming locations will sell you. So where is MAFS filmed? Here’s what we know about the apartments, dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

The new MAFS apartments are still based in Sydney. Picture: Channel Nine

Where are the MAFS Australia apartments?

The new MAFS apartments are still in Sydney, but they’ve moved from the Central Business District to the south of the city, towards the airport in an area called Green Park where the couples stay in Skye Suites.

We can say it now that they’ve moved, but the old apartments weren’t exactly ‘it’, were they? Especially in comparison to how sleek and glam the newer ones are.

The luxurious Skye Suites Green Square are where the MAFS contestants now call home. Whilst the newer apartments have been good to look at, the older ones' position in the city centre was excellent for the contestants to be out and about as they got up to all sorts of trouble.

So perhaps the move to Green Square was more strategic by producers than we realise. Because whilst well connected, there’s not a lot to do in the area, which might have cast members finding other ways to entertain themselves.

Skye Suites Green Square is where the new apartments are located. Picture: Channel Nine

One thing you’ll notice about the new apartments is the unique design of the hotel which was designed by award-winning architect Koichi Takada.

The artfully-curved glass building includes an infinity pool, a fitness centre and a variety of cafes on the ground floor.

The good news is that the building does have hotel services, which means if you ever take a trip down under and want the ultimate MAFS experience, you can book yourself into the Sky Suites and pretend you’ve married a stranger for roughly a cool $350 AUD (£180) a night.

The MAFS sets are built in an industrial warehouse in Sydney. Picture: Channel Nine

Where are the MAFS dinner parties filmed?

Whilst Married At First Sight Australia takes us all over the country during homestays, the bulk of the show is filmed in Sydney.

However, where are the MAFS dinner parties and commitment ceremonies filmed? Because on television they seem to be in a bubble realm skirting reality. Underneath the glamour of the show, lies an industrial warehouse in Sydney’s suburb of Lilyfield.

Lilyfield is where the dinner parties and Commitment Ceremonies are filmed. Picture: Channel Nine

But the shots you see on TV, thanks to the MAFS Australia production team, are just that of a converted warehouse.

During filming, the production crew rented a 1,200 sqm loft that functions as the Commitment Ceremony room, the dinner party room and the pre-dinner drinks room.

We apologise for stripping away the magic of television, but there’s one more thing you need to know. There’s reportedly only one toilet on set for cast and crew alike.

So while you’re watching the dinner parties this year, and seeing glass after glass of wine disappear, just know, out of the corner of everyone's eye, they’re keeping tabs on whether the bathroom is free.

