When Was The Married At First Sight UK Reunion Filmed?

The MAFS UK 2023 cast came together for another reunion. Picture: E4

By Tiasha Debray

It’s been months since Married At First Sight UK finished, but with the reunion about to air. We want to know when the MAFS UK reunion was actually filmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK aired their final episode early November. But even after the reunion episode that followed on the 15th of November, producers deemed it ‘not enough!’ And so now we’re getting treated to yet another dramatic reunion episode.

This second reunion is our chance to catch up with the cast of the experiment and see where they are now. From Tasha Jay and Paul Liba to Peggy Lawrence and Georges Berthonneau, who have since split, a lot of these couples have gone through some major changes in their relationship.

And naturally viewers want regular reunions in the months that follow, so we can all see what our new fave TV couples – or exes – are up to.

Well the class of 23’ will hit our screens in the last week of February, again, and for the sake of having accurate information, we want to know when the MAFS UK reunion was actually filmed.

The Married At First Sight UK reunion was filmed in November. Picture: Channel 4

When was the MAFS UK reunion filmed?

The Married At First Sight UK series eight reunion was filmed in November, roughly five months after the same 2023 season finished filming their final vows.

From the look of the trailer, the reunion is set to be quite intense. It’s been teased that Georges and Peggy finally had sex and Paul seems to be proposing to Tasha?

It seems like there was a need for a second reunion because of the sheer amount of drama that happened while the show aired on television. This is an opportunity for the cast to come back and get their opinions out in the open about how they felt, watching the show alongside the public.

Married At First Sight UK reunion trailer

But what we’ll be seeing on screen is set five months after the last time we watched the contestants on television in the first reunion. That still only places us in November 2023 and it doesn’t account for all the things that have happened since then.

For example, both Peggy and Georges will appear in this reunion as a couple, but we know that the pair sadly broke up very recently, after they announced the news on Valentine’s Day.

If you’re after the most recent standing of all the couples from MAFS UK 2023, then head here.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.