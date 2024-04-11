MAFS Australia Producer Calls Cast Members ‘Vile’

11 April 2024, 10:47

MAFS Australia has been one of the most dramatic series yet
MAFS Australia has been one of the most dramatic series yet. Picture: Channel Nine

By Kathryn Knight

MAFS Australia’s 2024 series might just be its wildest yet, leaving even the producers speechless.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia’s relationship expert Mell Schilling warned us the cast on this year’s series were ‘absolutely abhorrent’ and it seems some of the producers felt the same way.

So far we’ve already seen one couple hook up behind their spouses’ backs – cough cough Jono and Ellie, – another couple (Jack and Tori) storm out, and one wife swap – we’re looking at you Andrea and Timothy.

It’s no surprise given all the scandals that many of the contestants accused the show of a ‘bad edit’, but a producer on the current series has now claimed some of the brides and grooms behaved ‘far worse’ than they appeared on screen.

In a recent episode of the So Dramatic! podcast one producer claimed the cast behaved “shockingly and are vile people” and that “nobody” got a bad edit. Apparently, they were actually worse than what was shown. Yikes!

MAFS Australia has been the most shocking series yet
MAFS Australia has been the most shocking series yet. Picture: Channel Nine

They claimed: “Exactly what you saw is the reality. They behaved shockingly and are horrible, vile people. You have no idea. I would say they were even worse than what was shown.”

They explained they had to “cut a lot of stuff for legal reasons“, so viewers actually only got the “mild version” of what cast members taking part in the experiment “actually did.”

MAFS Australia 2024 has been a wild ride
MAFS Australia 2024 has been a wild ride. Picture: Channel Nine

The producers revealed some of the cast members actually got an edit to make them seem better than they actually were.

“Being there, I don’t know anyone who got a s**t edit,” they added. “I can see words get choppy, but the essence of the message or character of the person is there. The minute somebody doesn’t like what they see, they go: ‘It’s the edit’. But really, they’re just not self-aware.”

The 2024 MAFS cast left even producers shocked
The 2024 MAFS cast left even producers shocked. Picture: Nine

They went on: “Everybody got an accurate representation on that show. If anything, so many things were left out because there was so much (as is the case in all reality TV).”

MAFS Australia has now wrapped Down Under, but in the UK it has a few weeks left, meaning even more drama and more surprises.

