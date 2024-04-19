What On Earth Did MAFS’ Australia’s Jack Mean By The Wind Emoji?

MAFS' Jack Dunkley has left viewers baffled by his choice of emoji. Picture: Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

MAFS Australia has us scratching our heads at the best of times, but why on earth did Jack Dunkley send Ridge that wind emoji? What did it mean?

Married At First Sight Australia’s Jack Dunkley has done some questionable things during his stint on the hit reality show.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken have had to step up week after week to call Jack out and make him accountable for his actions, but through it all, his on-screen wife Tori Adams has stood by his side.

But after consummating his marriage just a week before the experiment was set to finish, what on earth possessed Jack to send fellow contestant, Ridge Barredo, a wind emoji? What did it mean?

Tori and Jack have claimed to be the strongest couple in the experiment, week after week. Picture: Channel Nine

Those who have been following the show know that the fact that Tori and Jack finally ‘did it’ is a huge milestone.

The pair have heralded themselves as the strongest couple in the experiment week after week, yet never seemed to have an explanation for why they didn’t share a sexual spark for one another.

The legitimacy of their entire marriage was hanging in the balance of whether or not they would be intimate with one another and the pair were ecstatic to share the news with their fellow castmates at the most recent dinner party.

Despite the news being colossal for the couple, the rest of the cast couldn’t get over one small detail in their story.

The fact that after the deed was done, Jack texted Ridge a wind emoji as they discussed the couple’s intimacy.

No one was mad about Jack immediately sharing intimate details with Ridge, but what everyone was baffled by was his choice of emoji.

Tori was accused by the experts of enabling Jack's behaviour. Picture: Channel Nine

Fan favourite Lauren Dunn was quick to think the worst of the man, as she claimed he could have meant the poof of air to mean he was about to disappear or 'ghost' Tori.

Lauren had butted heads with Jack throughout the experiment so it’s no surprise this is where her thought process went.

However, defending himself, Jack said, “Lauren, there's actually a ghost emoji if I wanted to send a ghost, so come on.”

While true, the specific gust of wind emoji Jack used could cartoonishly look like a gust of wind left behind when someone leaves a situation quickly.

However, Jack claimed that the ‘gust of wind’ emoji or ‘wind’ emoji was used in the context that it was hot, as in his intimacy with Tori was hot.

Jack told Jono to 'muzzle his woman' in reference to Lauren at a Dinner Party. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Jack explained: "The wind emoji for me was kind of like smoke, like 'damn that was hot', like 'pop off', a bit of smoke, you know."

“A bit of relief, a bit of smoke - I didn't know if I was going to send him a flame. It was basically smoke, like ‘damn that was hot’.”

Most of the cast remained unsure, especially Ridge who was the original receiver of the wind emoji.

Speaking to the cameras, the ex-weightlifter reflected, “I never understood what that was. Maybe it's like 'oof', like 'really good’...But look, my generation doesn't use that. They would have done an eggplant emoji or something like that."

