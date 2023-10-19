MAFS UK: Bianca Addresses Husband JJ And Ella’s Secret Relationship

19 October 2023, 10:17

JJ and Ella form a new couple on MAFS UK and Bianca is left disappointed
JJ and Ella form a new couple on MAFS UK and Bianca is left disappointed. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Bianca Petronzi is finding ‘reliving’ her MAFS experience ‘overwhelming’ as husband JJ’s relationship with co-star Ella plays out on screen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK was hit with another scandal this week as new episodes revealed JJ Slater and Ella Morgan getting close and flirty, despite being married to other people on the experiment.

JJ was paired with Bianca Petronzi and Ella was matched with Nathanial Valentino, partners they’ve respectively struggled to bond with over the course of their marriage.

As viewers watch the start of JJ and Ella’s new relationship play out on MAFS UK, Bianca spoke out on the uncomfortable scenes, revealing she didn’t realise at the time that they’d met up just the two of them.

On Wednesday night the hair extension specialist took to Instagram, telling followers the latest scenes were ‘hard to watch’.

MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ
MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ. Picture: E4

“Well tonight was a hard watch.. again," she wrote. "Tonight was the first time I witnessed Ella and JJ meeting up behind my back as I wasn’t even aware this scene happened.”

She went on: “Although, thank you for your love and support and for all your beautiful messages. I will get back to you all I promise. I’ll be signing off for the evening as relieving this experience is overwhelming and witnessing things I didn’t know hurts. Love to you all.”

Bianca and JJ didn’t get off to a great start after they married having never met, with JJ telling her she wasn’t his ‘usual type’ and later confessing that Ella is. He explained at the group spa day he preferred ‘girls that have had a lot of work done’.

In the recent episode, Bianca was left upset after JJ told her he needed more space, telling the cameras she feared they’d only grow apart.

Bianca Petronzi said she finds it 'overwhelming' to re-live her MAFS UK experience
Bianca Petronzi said she finds it 'overwhelming' to re-live her MAFS UK experience. Picture: Bianca Petronzi/Instagram

JJ takes a step back from Ella on MAFS UK

JJ and Ella are reportedly set to re-enter the experiment as a new couple, not before conversations blow up at one of the dinner parties where the truth about their relationship comes out.

It’s rumoured that JJ and Ella shared a kiss behind their partners' backs while getting to know each other better.

A source told MailOnline last week: "Ella and Nathanial tried to take their relationship to the next level but agreed they were better off as friends.

Ella and Nathaniel's relationship didn't progress on MAFS UK
Ella and Nathaniel's relationship didn't progress past friendship on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

"Nathanial was so disappointed by Ella's actions, he thought they had a mutual respect for each other and kissing someone else in the process went against his values."

Meanwhile Ella supposedly "loved the attention she received from JJ" with the source citing it was this flirtatious chemistry that "she missed in her marriage to Nathanial."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Capital list every Taylor Swift documentary ever

Every Taylor Swift Film Including New Release ‘Unstoppable’

Maya Jama is excited to host her very first Love Island Games

When Does Love Island Games 2023 Start? Date confirmed

Married At First Sight's Mark has been on First Dates before

MAFS UK: Viewers Recognise New Groom Mark From Another Dating Show

Married at First Sight bride opens up about staggering weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne Naylor's Insane Body Transformation

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2024

Is Celebrity Big Brother Coming Back In 2024?

Iconic Big Brother housemates Megan McKenna, Josie Gibson, Pete Bennett and Chantelle Houghton

Iconic Big Brother Contestants – Where Are They Now?

MAFS UK: Jordan married Erica in the experiment

Who Is Jordan From MAFS UK? Age, Job And Instagram Revealed

MAFS UK: Viewers are rooting for Adrienne and Matt to last

MAFS UK: Are Adrienne And Matt Still Together?

Paul and Tasha on MAFS UK in their apartment

Where Are The MAFS UK Apartments?

MAFS UK: Luke and Jordan reportedly got into a fight

Married At First Sight UK Star Luke Worley 'Kicked Off' The Show After ‘Fight’ With Jordan Gayle

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits