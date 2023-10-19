MAFS UK: Bianca Addresses Husband JJ And Ella’s Secret Relationship

JJ and Ella form a new couple on MAFS UK and Bianca is left disappointed. Picture: E4

Bianca Petronzi is finding ‘reliving’ her MAFS experience ‘overwhelming’ as husband JJ’s relationship with co-star Ella plays out on screen.

Married at First Sight UK was hit with another scandal this week as new episodes revealed JJ Slater and Ella Morgan getting close and flirty, despite being married to other people on the experiment.

JJ was paired with Bianca Petronzi and Ella was matched with Nathanial Valentino, partners they’ve respectively struggled to bond with over the course of their marriage.

As viewers watch the start of JJ and Ella’s new relationship play out on MAFS UK, Bianca spoke out on the uncomfortable scenes, revealing she didn’t realise at the time that they’d met up just the two of them.

On Wednesday night the hair extension specialist took to Instagram, telling followers the latest scenes were ‘hard to watch’.

MAFS UK: Bianca and JJ. Picture: E4

“Well tonight was a hard watch.. again," she wrote. "Tonight was the first time I witnessed Ella and JJ meeting up behind my back as I wasn’t even aware this scene happened.”

She went on: “Although, thank you for your love and support and for all your beautiful messages. I will get back to you all I promise. I’ll be signing off for the evening as relieving this experience is overwhelming and witnessing things I didn’t know hurts. Love to you all.”

Bianca and JJ didn’t get off to a great start after they married having never met, with JJ telling her she wasn’t his ‘usual type’ and later confessing that Ella is. He explained at the group spa day he preferred ‘girls that have had a lot of work done’.

In the recent episode, Bianca was left upset after JJ told her he needed more space, telling the cameras she feared they’d only grow apart.

Bianca Petronzi said she finds it 'overwhelming' to re-live her MAFS UK experience. Picture: Bianca Petronzi/Instagram

JJ takes a step back from Ella on MAFS UK

JJ and Ella are reportedly set to re-enter the experiment as a new couple, not before conversations blow up at one of the dinner parties where the truth about their relationship comes out.

It’s rumoured that JJ and Ella shared a kiss behind their partners' backs while getting to know each other better.

A source told MailOnline last week: "Ella and Nathanial tried to take their relationship to the next level but agreed they were better off as friends.

Ella and Nathaniel's relationship didn't progress past friendship on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

"Nathanial was so disappointed by Ella's actions, he thought they had a mutual respect for each other and kissing someone else in the process went against his values."

Meanwhile Ella supposedly "loved the attention she received from JJ" with the source citing it was this flirtatious chemistry that "she missed in her marriage to Nathanial."

