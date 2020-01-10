Love Island 2020: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

10 January 2020, 15:46 | Updated: 10 January 2020, 16:06

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back!
Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back! Picture: ITV2

Here's how to download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back for a second series and, trust us, you won't want to miss it.

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free will be returning to provide fans with a full debrief of the hit show each morning (Monday-Saturday) and will be discussing all the juicy gossip from the villa, with a few celeb guests and exclusives thrown in for good measure.

Ahead of the first episode, Kem Cetinay said: “I am so excited to get back into the pod with my girl Arielle for a winter series of Love Island: The Morning After! We love to jump right in to all the goings on in the villa and discuss exactly what we think and while it’s cold and grey in January, series six of Love Island is going to be just what we need to liven things up!”

Arielle Free added: “I am overjoyed to spend the first few months of the new decade dissecting our favourite show Love Island with my bestie Kem. We love this show so much and can’t wait to swoon over our new Islanders and watch the romances unfold.”

How do I download the Love Island: The Morning After podcast?

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download from Global Player, the Love Island app, or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

> For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Connor Durman is a coffee bean salesman from Brighton

Love Island's Tattooed Hunk Connor Durman's Age, Ex-Girlfriend Drama & Job Revealed
The Love Island 2020 cast open up about their 'type'

Love Island 2020 Cast Reveal What They're Looking For In Introduction Video
The South African villa is five times bigger than Mallorca's

Love Island 2020 Villa: Look Inside Winter Series Property Where Cast Will Stay In South Africa
Laura Whitmore has hosted many other TV shows before Love Island

How Is Love Island Laura Whitmore Famous & What TV Shows Has She Presented?
Laura Whitmore has dated a few famous faces.

Who Has Love Island’s Laura Whitmore Dated? From Paolo Nutini To Iain Stirling, Here’s The Presenter’s Ex-Boyfriends

Hot On Capital

Lewis Capaldi told fans he has £200 in his bank account

Lewis Capaldi Net Worth: Someone You Loved Singer's Fortune Unveiled
Charlotte and Ryan have been getting cosy on the show.

Charlotte Crosby Kisses Married At First Sight's Ryan Gallagher On Australian I'm A Celeb
Halsey reactions and memes to 'You Should Be Sad'

The Best Memes &Reactions To Halsey's 'You Should Be Sad' Music Video

Halsey

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' talks about a failing relationship

Selena Gomez's 'Rare' Lyrics Further Reveal Justin Bieber Heartache

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez confirms release date and track list for third album

Selena Gomez Drops Third Album 'Rare' & Sings About Justin Bieber Heartache

Selena Gomez

Adele's fan said the singer 'seemed so happy'

Adele Tells Fan She's Lost 'Like 100 Pounds' After Weight Loss Regime

Adele

More Movies & TV News

Netflix has confirmed some huge comebacks in 2020

2020 Netflix Release Dates: All The Shows & Movies Coming This Year
Fans think Love Islander Nas looks like Mo Salah

Love Island Fans Are Joking That Nas Looks A Lot Like Footballer Mohamed Salah
Kylie Jenner was called out for being 'disconnected from reality'

Kylie Jenner Donates $1Million To Australian Relief Effort After Facing Huge Backlash Over Real Fur Post
Laura Whitmore is getting paid more than Iain Stirling for Love Island

How Much Is Laura Whitmore Getting Paid For Love Island? Her Six-Figure Deal Is Reportedly More Than Caroline Flack's
Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie look so alike

Is Sex Education's Emma Mackey Related To Margot Robbie?