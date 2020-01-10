Love Island 2020: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back! Picture: ITV2

Promoted by ITV2

Here's how to download and listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back for a second series and, trust us, you won't want to miss it.

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free will be returning to provide fans with a full debrief of the hit show each morning (Monday-Saturday) and will be discussing all the juicy gossip from the villa, with a few celeb guests and exclusives thrown in for good measure.

Ahead of the first episode, Kem Cetinay said: “I am so excited to get back into the pod with my girl Arielle for a winter series of Love Island: The Morning After! We love to jump right in to all the goings on in the villa and discuss exactly what we think and while it’s cold and grey in January, series six of Love Island is going to be just what we need to liven things up!”

Arielle Free added: “I am overjoyed to spend the first few months of the new decade dissecting our favourite show Love Island with my bestie Kem. We love this show so much and can’t wait to swoon over our new Islanders and watch the romances unfold.”

How do I download the Love Island: The Morning After podcast?

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download from Global Player, the Love Island app, or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

> For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After