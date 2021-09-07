Here's Why Shannon Singh Was Upset With The Love Island Reunion

7 September 2021, 14:39 | Updated: 7 September 2021, 14:56

Shannon Singh wasn't happy with Love Island's reunion episode
Shannon Singh wasn't happy with Love Island's reunion episode. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island's Shannon got candid on social media after the reunion episode, branding it as a "waste of time".

Shannon Singh has spoken out online after her disappointing appearance on the Love Island reunion episode.

After only a whirlwind 48 hours in the villa at the very beginning of the show, the reality TV star returned to our screens on Sunday... but the Scottish babe was not happy with her segment.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Reveals Cosmetic Procedures Amid Surgery Rumours

She took to the streaming platform, Twitch, to express her annoyance to her followers, stating that she felt "mugged off".

Shannon Singh revealed her feelings on Twitch
Shannon Singh revealed her feelings on Twitch. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

Immediately after the live reunion on Love Island: Aftersun, the former contestant posted a playful video to her Instagram story: "Well guys, that was a f***ing waste of time, but I went, Miss 48-hour gang."

However, a day later the star seemed more irked by her short appearance on the instalment of the show, speaking on popular live webcasting site, Twitch.

She said: "I'm in a really weird headspace, guys. I’m really sad to be honest."

Shannon went on to get super candid with her thoughts and feelings about Love Island with her fans: "I just feel like the show has completely mugged me off, if I’m completely honest. Last night I was really angry as I sat about for nine hours all day."

Shannon Singh was dumped from the Island after only 48 hours
Shannon Singh was dumped from the Island after only 48 hours. Picture: ITV

"They mic'ed me up, briefed me on questions and then completely disregarded me, which was fine. I just thought, after how they dumped me, I thought I’d get some better treatment."

Her followers were surprised to find out that she was supposed to have more airtime on Sunday.

The influencer even posted a video to the 'Gram of her donning her showstopping dress and she threw some shade at the show in the process...

She wrote: "Giving my dress the airtime it deserves."

Shannon spilt the tea on Instagram
Shannon spilt the tea on Instagram. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

The 23-year-old star hasn't commented on the show since her livestream but fans have been sharing all the love on her socials since she got candid about her feelings.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021

All The Met Gala 2021 Details - Who’s Going, When It Is & Theme Explained

Has Cardi B named her baby yet?

Have Cardi B And Offest Named Their Baby Yet?

1D fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan reunion

One Direction Fans Call For Harry Styles And Niall Horan To Reunite Over Joint Hobby

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Her Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Harry James

Little Mix

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

Amelia Hamlin has sparked split rumours with Scott Disick following her cryptic post

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Spark Split Rumours After Leaked DMs Shading Kourtney Kardashian

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him