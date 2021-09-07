Here's Why Shannon Singh Was Upset With The Love Island Reunion

Shannon Singh wasn't happy with Love Island's reunion episode. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island's Shannon got candid on social media after the reunion episode, branding it as a "waste of time".

Shannon Singh has spoken out online after her disappointing appearance on the Love Island reunion episode.

After only a whirlwind 48 hours in the villa at the very beginning of the show, the reality TV star returned to our screens on Sunday... but the Scottish babe was not happy with her segment.

Love Island’s Liberty Poole Reveals Cosmetic Procedures Amid Surgery Rumours

She took to the streaming platform, Twitch, to express her annoyance to her followers, stating that she felt "mugged off".

Shannon Singh revealed her feelings on Twitch. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

Immediately after the live reunion on Love Island: Aftersun, the former contestant posted a playful video to her Instagram story: "Well guys, that was a f***ing waste of time, but I went, Miss 48-hour gang."

However, a day later the star seemed more irked by her short appearance on the instalment of the show, speaking on popular live webcasting site, Twitch.

She said: "I'm in a really weird headspace, guys. I’m really sad to be honest."

Shannon went on to get super candid with her thoughts and feelings about Love Island with her fans: "I just feel like the show has completely mugged me off, if I’m completely honest. Last night I was really angry as I sat about for nine hours all day."

Shannon Singh was dumped from the Island after only 48 hours. Picture: ITV

"They mic'ed me up, briefed me on questions and then completely disregarded me, which was fine. I just thought, after how they dumped me, I thought I’d get some better treatment."

Her followers were surprised to find out that she was supposed to have more airtime on Sunday.

The influencer even posted a video to the 'Gram of her donning her showstopping dress and she threw some shade at the show in the process...

She wrote: "Giving my dress the airtime it deserves."

Shannon spilt the tea on Instagram. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

The 23-year-old star hasn't commented on the show since her livestream but fans have been sharing all the love on her socials since she got candid about her feelings.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital