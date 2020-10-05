Little Mix: The Search – Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson And Jade Thirlwall’s Most Hilarious Moments Between Auditions

5 October 2020, 13:09

Little Mix are keeping viewers entertained on The Search
Little Mix are keeping viewers entertained on The Search. Picture: BBC

We’re only a couple of weeks into Little Mix: The Search and bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards are already proving why they’re one of the most relatable pop groups.

Little Mix singers Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are hosts of their new reality talent competition, The Search, and although they’ve had a plethora of young stars impress them, the girls have naturally been a huge talking point themselves.

Jesy, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade are known to be close friends as well as bandmates, and their friendship is clear on The Search as they joke and sing with each other in between auditions.

WATCH: Each Of Little Mix's 2011 X Factor Auditions

From Leigh-Anne poking Perrie’s belly button to Jade recalling singing at old people’s homes, here are just some of Little Mix’s funniest moments.

Leigh-Anne auditions for The Search

Leigh-Anne stepped into the shoes of a The Search contestant, strutting onto the stage in front of Jesy, Perrie and Jade to rap Little Mix’s 2012 song ‘Going Nowhere’.

The girls of course loved Leigh-Anne’s audition, with Jade doing her best Simon Cowell impression to say she ‘didn’t like it, I loved it.’

Perrie Edwards cringing at Leigh-Anne touching her belly button

As Perrie casually star-fished on the sofa, Leigh-Anne poked her bandmate in the stomach, leaving the girls in a gross discussion about how they clean their belly buttons – when they remember to.

“Do you ever forget to wash your belly button?” Jade asked her bandmates before the girls swapped their hilarious cleaning techniques.

Jade Thirlwall recalls singing at elderly people’s homes as a youngster

Surprising her bandmates with her admission she used to sing ‘at old people’s homes’ Jade said she was often heckled by the residents.

The pop star revealed how one man cruelly told her he wished she’d stop singing and we're glad she never listened to him!

Little Mix give their best Cher impression

It’s a well known fact the girls individually have powerful vocals, which is what makes them such a strong group, so when they each took on Cher’s ‘Shoop Shoop Song’ they had viewers seriously impressed.

After Jade began the vocals it was Jesy’s ‘hewewew’ that had the girls – and the rest of us – in stitches.

