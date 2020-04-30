James Corden Undergoes Eye Surgery And Pulls Out Of The Late Late Show Hosting Duties

James Corden assured fans he's okay following eye surgery. Picture: Getty

Host of The Late Late Show, James Corden, has assured his fans that he is doing okay following the minor surgery he had done on his eye.

James Corden has been very open with his viewers; recently, he was praised for speaking about his experience with anxiety and sadness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the host of The Late Late Show has taken to social media to tell his viewers that - while he has had to undergo eye surgery - he is "doing well and recovering".

> Helen Mirren Wrecks James Corden's Life With Her Royal Flow In Drop The Mic

Writing to his 10.8 million Twitter followers, James Corden said "Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights.

"Thank you to everyone who has been watching The Late Late Shows from my garage. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x"

Hey all. I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday. I am doing well and recovering, but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights. Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x — James Corden (@JKCorden) April 29, 2020

Following the news, many of his fans replied with get well wishes, with one writing "We need you back James , GET WELL SOON AND LOADS OF LOVE FROM ME AND MY GALS !!!"

Another said "Sending healing thoughts your way!"

> Justin Bieber Hilariously Trolls James Corden Over "Faked" Carpool Karaoke

According to reports, James Corden is locked in a battle against Simon Cowell over who will broadcast the televised reunion of One Direction, as the group celebrate their tenth anniversary.

A source reportedly said: "Cowell and Corden are now in a battle for who gets One Direction to perform together again first.

"Simon was their mentor; who first had the idea of putting them together as a group and they are one of the most successful acts from one of his shows.

James Corden is taking time off from hosting The Late Late Show. Picture: Getty

"But while all the One Direction boys adore Simon and enjoy working with him, there are other TV shows today," continued the source.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

"Harry Styles is very good friends with James' executive ­producer Ben Winston – he even used to live with him – so his inclination is to lean towards James' show.

"The other lads really like James and Ben too and the show is a great platform for them. It's a tough call."

Meanwhile, Niall Horan has denied that there will be any One Direction reunion at all, while he spoke on Instagram Live.

"No. Obviously, there's a lot of talk about it at the moment, because the ten year anniversary of the band getting together is happening this year, but there's no reunion, as such. We've just been talking a bit more, recently," confirmed Nialler.