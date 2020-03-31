James Corden Praised For Speaking About His Experience With ‘Anxiety And Sadness’ Over Coronavirus

James Corden made the comments at the end of his 'Late Late Show' special. Picture: The Late Late Show

James Corden has revealed he's been experiencing ‘incredible spikes of anxiety’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Corden has been praised for opening up about his experience with ‘anxiety and sadness’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Late Late Show host made the comments at the end of Homefest, which aired Monday night and featured performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, BTS and Dua Lipa via video links from the comfort of their own homes.

.@JKCorden's parting words at the end of our #HomeFest special: pic.twitter.com/s3CkAcsu9B — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 31, 2020

James said he was finding the pandemic ‘tougher’ then he ever thought he would and revealed he’s been experiencing ‘incredible spikes of anxiety’ - something many people will be able to relate to.

He said: “I’ve found it tougher than I ever thought I would. I’ve found myself having these incredible spikes of anxiety and sadness when I’ve allowed myself to think of my family back home in England or my friends or the people I love.

“You feel so out of control. It feels so beyond our comprehension, I’ve found I just get overwhelmed with the sadness of it all.

“The truth is, what I’ve realised is it’s okay. It’s alright to feel a bit anxious and it’s okay to feel a bit sad. The best thing we can do is try and breathe through that and try and put our minds in a positive place and think ‘what can I do to help someone else who might be feeling like this?’”

The presenter went on to say he’s reached out to his close friends and family on FaceTime and encouraged his viewers to do the same.

He added: “We absolutely will get through this. We will. And that’s why we wanted to make this show to try and share in these feelings together. Share music that we love with people that we love and know that as much as we are apart we are unified together.”

thank you for talking about anxiety, i felt comforted by your words. God bless your heart stay safe 🥰♥️ #BTSONHomeFest #HomeFest — grace⁷ (@escapeaddict98) March 31, 2020

Thank you James! This has been really hard for me too! You definitely summed up everything. We will get through this. I've been checking in with family. As much as my mom drives me nuts sometimes, and my younger sister...😅 point is, I'm really glad I live in the same building — Justine Panzarella🦩 (@JubliantJustine) March 31, 2020

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the chat show host for his honesty, with one writing: “Thank you James! This has been really hard for me too! You definitely summed up everything. We will get through this. I've been checking in with family. As much as my mom drives me nuts sometimes, and my younger sister… point is, I'm really glad I live in the same building.”

“Dear James,” began another. “Thank you for sharing your experience and that I believe many, many are also experiencing. It is indeed very depressing. I hope people can cope with the possible impact on mental health.”

Another added: “Thank you @JKCorden! Watching @BTS_twt perform definitely lifted my spirits & put a fat smile on my face. Thank you also for your ending mentions that were so encouraging and positive. Please continue to spread this positivity during these challenging times. Be safe. Stay healthy.”

