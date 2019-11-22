WATCH: Kristen Stewart Explains The Importance On Making Her Charlie's Angels Character Gay

Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels character, Sabina, has been confirmed gay, by the film's director. Kristen explained why it was so important to her.

Kristen Stewart stars alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the 2019 action-adventure Charlie's Angels, which features the song 'Don't Call Me Angel', by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.

The Twilight star's character, Sabina, has been described as gay, by the film's director, Elizabeth Banks, and Kristen explained why this was so important to her.

The cast of Charlie's Angels spoke to Rob Howard, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay. Picture: Capital

Speaking to Capital Breakfast, Kristen said "I feel like we present a pretty diverse array of human being in the movie.

"We were all able to bring a really truthful presence. We're not playing huge departed characters," she continued. "The movie feels really modern, and there's a sort of ambiguity. You never know what Sabina's going to do."

Elizabeth Banks, the film’s writer, producer and director, recently confirmed the sexuality of Kristen's character, Sabina, saying she was "definitely gay".

Speaking to Pride Source, the Pitch Perfect star also said "I just wanted to make sure that she was able to present a character that she was fully behind," after Kristen approached her, wanting the character to be gay.

Recently, this year, Kristen was advised to hide her sexuality to "preserve" her film career. "I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie'," she told Harper's Bazaar.

Kristen Stewart stars as Sabina Wilson, the wild-card, rebellious Angel, alongside Naomi Scott, who plays the brains of the team, and Ella Balinska, who's role is a former MI-6 agent who became an Angel.

Other stars make brief cameos in the film, such as Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Hailee Steinfeld, who both play newly recruited Angels in training.

Unfortunately, Charlie's Angels has received an average critical response, to which director Elizabeth Banks joked that the film was a "flop".

"If this movie doesn't make money it reinforces a stereotype in Hollywood that men don't go see women do action movies," she said, claiming that the likes of Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman succeeded because they belong to a "male genre".

"We need more women's voices supported with money because that's the power," she continued.

