13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Calls Out Disney For Casting A White Actor As Prince Eric

Christian Navarro called out Disney for casting Jonah Hauer-King. Picture: Getty (L); Facebook (R)

13 Reasons Why star, Christian Navarro, has shared a message to his Instagram Story, calling out Disney for casting Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

Christian Navarro, who's known for playing Tony Padilla in 13 Reasons Why, has spoken out against Disney's decision to cast Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

The actor was against Disney's choice of casting in their live action remake, as he thought it was wrong of them to cast a white male in the role.

"Literally Disney saw a who's who list of actors of color and STILL went with the white guy," said Christian to his 4.5 million followers, via his Instagram Story.

"So much for for diversity. I guess two brown leads would have tanked the movie right? Boring."

Back in August, Christian confirmed that he had previously auditioned for the role of Prince Eric, in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Christian Navarro auditioned for the role of Prince Eric. Picture: Getty

Other fans were shocked by the casting, as many believed the role was going to go to the 'Lights Up' singer, Harry Styles, however he told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that he couldn't take on the role due to timing conflicts.

"I had a meeting with Rob Marshall, the director, who is the most wonderful man; he's great, and it was just honestly a few things and it just wasn't... It's going to be an amazing film," said Harry, before confirming he was going to tour during production time, instead.