CATS Trailer Finally Fixes Disturbing Moment For Taylor Swift's Character

20 November 2019, 13:06

Fans noticed the lack of fur on Taylor Swift's hands
Fans noticed the lack of fur on Taylor Swift's hands. Picture: YouTube

The CATS movie released its second trailer, and fans quickly noticed one of the film's biggest criticisms had been tweaked.

After its first trailer, CATS has been subject to many memes and jokes, but after they released a second teaser, some were quick to spot a change.

Much like after the internet petitioned for makers to "fix" Sonic the Hedgehog, millions of viewers were disturbed by the feline costumes worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo and James Corden.

> Taylor Swift Is Now Allowed To Perform Her Old Songs At The American Music Awards

In the second trailer, however, it appears that the fur on the 'Shake It Off' singers hands have been removed, relieving many fans.

"They removed cat Taylor Swift's finger fur!" celebrated one fan, after another quipped that she was seeing a therapist due to the fur on TayTay's hands.

Taylor Swift stars alongside Ian McKellen, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson in the upcoming musical fantasy film, CATS. Taylor is set to play Bombalurina, a self-assured and well-meaning feline; a role which is deemed as dance-heavy.

Some speculate that Taylor Swift has a strong chance of winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song, for her 'Beautiful Ghosts'.

While Taylor isn't singing the piece, ballet dancer, Francesca Hayward sings the lyrics "Perilous night, their voices calling. A flicker of light before the dawning"

CATS is due to be released in cinemas on 20 December and it contains an all-star cast, including Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

Harry Styles