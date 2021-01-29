How Much Are The Dancing On Ice Celebrities Paid? Their Fees Uncovered

29 January 2021, 15:48

Dancing on Ice 2021: How much are the cast paid?
Dancing on Ice 2021: How much are the cast paid? Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Dancing on Ice has a stellar line-up once again this year, but how much are the celebrities including Billie Faiers and Amy Tinkler typically paid and do they all receive the same fees?

Dancing on Ice is back for 2021 with a line-up of household names including Rebekah Vardy, Capital’s very own Sonny Jay, Graham Bell and Rufus Hound.

Who Is Amy Tinkler? Dancing On Ice Newbie's Boyfriend, Age, Olympic Career And Other Facts

The famous names spend months in training in the run-up and during the series, and viewers want to know who gets paid what.

Billie Faiers is just one of the stars on the DOI 2021 line-up
Billie Faiers is just one of the stars on the DOI 2021 line-up. Picture: ITV

How much are the celebrities paid for Dancing on Ice?

Fees for those who take part in Dancing on Ice are reportedly between £20,000 and £100,0000, according to the tabloids.

A report in the papers last year claimed ITV secured a huge budget to nab its celebrity line-up for 2021, after previous contestants claimed the pay for the show isn’t great.

Ex contestant Cheryl Baker said: “The money is not great in my opinion. I’ve been training six days a week since October. If you make it to the final it is a six-month project, so the money isn’t much in comparison.

"In this industry, you can go months at a time without a job though. You can’t turn the work down.”

The precise figure each of the celebs are being paid this year remains under wraps.

