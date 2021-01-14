Who Is Dancing On Ice Star Graham Bell? Career, Age And Wife Revealed

14 January 2021, 13:43

Graham Bell's career, age and wife revealed.
Graham Bell's career, age and wife revealed. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Who is Dancing On Ice star Graham Bell? What does he do for a career? What’s his age? And who is his wife?

Graham Bell is a former Olympic skier! But will he be able to transfer any of his skills to the ice rink? We’ll soon find out as he’s taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021!

Here’s everything you need to know about his from his fantastic career to his age and wife.

Dancing On Ice: What Is The Golden Ticket & How Does It Work?

Graham Bell has fronted several BBC shows over the years.
Graham Bell has fronted several BBC shows over the years. Picture: PA images

Who is Graham Bell?

Graham is a former Olympic skier who is also known for being a TV presenter, adventurer and journalist.

He is fronted several BBC shows over the years, such as High Altitude and Ski Sunday.

What is Graham Bell’s age? How old is he?

Graham Bell is 55 years old.

Who is Graham Bell’s wife?

Graham Bell’s wife is Sarah Bell.

Does Graham Bell have children?

Yes, he has two kids, named Louis and Lottie.

