How Long Is I’m A Celebrity 2020 On For?

Ant & Dec will of course host the new series of I'm A Celeb. But how long is it on for? Picture: instagram

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back with Ant and Dec on ITV but how long is the series on for? Here's how many weeks the show is on for.

I’m A Celeb is back with a stellar line-up of stars on ITV, including AJ Pritchard, Shane Richie and Vernon Kay.

Things look a little different this year, as the series is taking place in Gwrych Castle, in North Wales, for the first time in the show’s history due to the coronavirus pandemic but nevertheless, it's a TV show we've all been desperate to watch. So how many weeks will it be on for?

The brand new series kicks off on Sunday 14th November. But how long is it on for? Here are the important details:

How long is I’m A Celeb 2020 on for?

I'm a Celebrity traditionally runs for three weeks - which doesn't seem that long when you think about how much they all moan in there!

As the launch show will air on Sunday 14th November, that means the final will fall around Sunday 5th December.

Is I'm A Celebrity on every day?

The show will air on weeknights and Sundays. If there's an ITV special the show could be pushed back a day also.

What time does I'm A Celebrity start?

I'm A Celeb usually starts at 9pm. However, given that we're all in lockdown right now, that seems a bit late, doesn't it?!

