How Long Is I’m A Celebrity 2020 On For?

15 November 2020, 20:31

Ant & Dec will of course host the new series of I'm A Celeb. But how long is it on for?
Ant & Dec will of course host the new series of I'm A Celeb. But how long is it on for? Picture: instagram

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back with Ant and Dec on ITV but how long is the series on for? Here's how many weeks the show is on for.

I’m A Celeb is back with a stellar line-up of stars on ITV, including AJ Pritchard, Shane Richie and Vernon Kay.

Things look a little different this year, as the series is taking place in Gwrych Castle, in North Wales, for the first time in the show’s history due to the coronavirus pandemic but nevertheless, it's a TV show we've all been desperate to watch. So how many weeks will it be on for?

I’m A Celebrity Hires TikTok Stars ‘To Appeal To Younger Viewers'

The brand new series kicks off on Sunday 14th November. But how long is it on for? Here are the important details:

How long is I’m A Celeb 2020 on for?

I'm a Celebrity traditionally runs for three weeks - which doesn't seem that long when you think about how much they all moan in there!

As the launch show will air on Sunday 14th November, that means the final will fall around Sunday 5th December.

Is I'm A Celebrity on every day?

The show will air on weeknights and Sundays. If there's an ITV special the show could be pushed back a day also.

What time does I'm A Celebrity start?

I'm A Celeb usually starts at 9pm. However, given that we're all in lockdown right now, that seems a bit late, doesn't it?!

> Grab Our App For The Latest Reality Star News

More News

See more More News

The winner of I'm A Celeb 2020 will be crowned King or Queen of The Castle. But when's the final?

When Is The I’m A Celebrity 2020 Final?

Vernon Kay's showbiz wife and children revealed.

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Vernon Kay’s Wife Tess Daly And Their Children Revealed

Shane Richie is taking part in I'm A Celeb 2020. But who is his wife and who are his children?

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Who Are Shane Richie's Wife And Children?

Giovanna Fletcher has a famous brother!

I'm A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher’s Famous Brother Revealed

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Harry Styles is proving the best friend for Crown actress Emma Corrin

Why Harry Styles Is Being A Best Friend To The Crown Actress Emma Corrin

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed