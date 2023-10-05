Hero Fiennes Tiffin Says Emotional Goodbye To 'After' Films For Good

5 October 2023, 14:30 | Updated: 5 October 2023, 16:36

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Mimi Keene in After Everything
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Mimi Keene in After Everything. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

It’s the end of an era for ‘After’ stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has officially said goodbye to the After franchise after the fifth and final film After Everything came out on Prime Video earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram to mark the end of his character Hardin's love story with Tessa (Josephine Langford), Hero thanked the diehard fans for their support for the film franchise, which became a global success after author Anna Todd’s novels broke out of Wattpad.

Alongside the film’s title and a picture of him and Josephine with author Anna, Hero wrote: “I can’t believe we’re finally here, but all good things must come to an end. I want to thank @annatodd for creating After, Josephine Langford for being such an amazing co-star, and all of the other people, in front of and behind the camera, who have played their part in telling this story.

Watch the trailer for After Everything

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'
Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

“Last but definitely not least, I want to thank the fans. The best fans in the world. Without you and your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible.”

He added: “The process of making these movies, and playing Hardin Allen Scott, has been life changing and I am eternally grateful. Truly. I will never forget this chapter of my life and I can’t put into words how much it means to me.”

Fans were left emotional over Hero’s heartfelt post, and were quick to add that they were saddened by the lack of scenes including Josephine in the final movie.

Josephine’s character Tessa appears in the final 16 minutes of the film, however, the final story focuses on Hardin and his journey of self-reflection.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin in After Everything
Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin in After Everything. Picture: Alamy

After Everything sees him jet to Lisbon, Portugal to reunite with former love interest Natalie to show him he’s a different man after betraying her trust years prior.

The fifth film is the final instalment in the movie franchise, officially closing Hardin and Tessa’s love story. Fans were initially hoping there would be a prequel film based on the prequel book, Before, but it seems Director Castille Landon decided to merge her ideas for a prequel and next-generation movie into one final film.

The first movie came out all the way back in 2019, with the second, After We Collided, released in 2020 and the third and fourth, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, released in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Grace and Mikey from Big Brother are still married with four kids

Big Brother Couple Grace And Mikey Are Still Together 17 Years On

Paul and Tasha on MAFS UK in their apartment

Where Are The MAFS UK Apartments?

Nathanial Valentino has gone from Geordie Shore to Married At First Sight UK

MAFS UK Nathanial Valentino: Geordie Shore Career, Age And Instagram

MAFS UK: Many of the 2023 contestants have been on TV before

Married At First Sight UK: Who Has Been On TV Before?

Tessa is played by Josephine Langford in the After films

Is Tessa In 'After Everything'? Why Josephine Langford Doesn't Feature As Much

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

'Only Murders In The Building' Has Been Renewed For Series 4

Beyoncé's releasing a Renaissance concert movie

Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Film: Trailer, Tickets And UK Release Date

Brand and Shona from Married At First Sight UK 2023

MAFS UK 2023: Are Shona And Brad Still Together?

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin in 'After Everything'

When Does 'After Everything' Come Out On Prime Video?

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch