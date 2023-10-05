Hero Fiennes Tiffin Says Emotional Goodbye To 'After' Films For Good

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Mimi Keene in After Everything. Picture: Alamy

It’s the end of an era for ‘After’ stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has officially said goodbye to the After franchise after the fifth and final film After Everything came out on Prime Video earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram to mark the end of his character Hardin's love story with Tessa (Josephine Langford), Hero thanked the diehard fans for their support for the film franchise, which became a global success after author Anna Todd’s novels broke out of Wattpad.

Alongside the film’s title and a picture of him and Josephine with author Anna, Hero wrote: “I can’t believe we’re finally here, but all good things must come to an end. I want to thank @annatodd for creating After, Josephine Langford for being such an amazing co-star, and all of the other people, in front of and behind the camera, who have played their part in telling this story.

Watch the trailer for After Everything

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in 'After Everything'. Picture: Alamy

“Last but definitely not least, I want to thank the fans. The best fans in the world. Without you and your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible.”

He added: “The process of making these movies, and playing Hardin Allen Scott, has been life changing and I am eternally grateful. Truly. I will never forget this chapter of my life and I can’t put into words how much it means to me.”

Fans were left emotional over Hero’s heartfelt post, and were quick to add that they were saddened by the lack of scenes including Josephine in the final movie.

Josephine’s character Tessa appears in the final 16 minutes of the film, however, the final story focuses on Hardin and his journey of self-reflection.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin in After Everything. Picture: Alamy

After Everything sees him jet to Lisbon, Portugal to reunite with former love interest Natalie to show him he’s a different man after betraying her trust years prior.

The fifth film is the final instalment in the movie franchise, officially closing Hardin and Tessa’s love story. Fans were initially hoping there would be a prequel film based on the prequel book, Before, but it seems Director Castille Landon decided to merge her ideas for a prequel and next-generation movie into one final film.

The first movie came out all the way back in 2019, with the second, After We Collided, released in 2020 and the third and fourth, After We Fell and After Ever Happy, released in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

