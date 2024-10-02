Heartstopper season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

2 October 2024, 11:26

What time does Heartstopper season 3 come out on Netflix? Here's when it drops in your country
What time does Heartstopper season 3 come out on Netflix? Here's when it drops in your country. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Netflix on October 3rd. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's time! Nick and Charlie are back for Heartstopper season 3 but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor, alongside the rest of the brilliant Heartstopper cast, are about to take the show to new heights as it balances its signature heart and fluffiness with storylines that broach more mature subjects. Nick's getting ready to go to uni while Charlie is dealing with his mental health, and the wider friendship group also have their own hurdles to overcome.

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday October 3rd at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The full season will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Heartstopper season 3 come out on Netflix?

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Netflix on Thursday October 3rd
Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Netflix on Thursday October 3rd. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Thursday October 3rd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CEST).

Here are the Heartstopper season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

  • United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM
  • United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM
  • Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM
  • Europe (CEST) - 9:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3:00 PM
  • Singapore - 3:00 PM
  • Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Watch the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

How many episodes are in Heartstopper season 3?

There will be 8 episodes in Heartstopper season 3, and the titles have already been revealed. Here's the full list of episode titles:

  • Episode 1: 'Love'
  • Episode 2: 'Home'
  • Episode 3: 'Talk'
  • Episode 4: 'Journey'
  • Episode 5: 'Winter'
  • Episode 6: 'Body'
  • Episode 7: 'Together'
  • Episode 8: 'Apart'
Jonathan Bailey makes a cameo in Heartstopper season 3 as Jack Maddox, Charlie's celebrity crush
Jonathan Bailey makes a cameo in Heartstopper season 3 as Jack Maddox, Charlie's celebrity crush. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Heartstopper season 3?

Author Alice Oseman has teased what fans can expect from the new episodes in an interview with Tudum.

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3,” Alice said. “While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Heartstopper season 3 will see Nick and Charlie take the next step in their relationship – both physically and emotionally. Joe and Kit have spoken at length about what it was like filming the sex scenes in the new season, and now it's only a matter of hours before fans get to see how it all plays out!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where Erik's lawyer is now
MAFS Polly says she was 'blindsided' by Eve

MAFS' Polly says she was 'blindsided' by Eve and Charlie's situation after 'bully' comment

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show
Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Are the Menendez brothers getting out of prison? Netflix series doesn't reveal later developments in the case

Will the Menendez brothers get released? Erik Menendez's daughter says new appeal decision is imminent
Sophie Turner 'applauds all single mothers doing it alone'

Sophie Turner calls out press for 'widely misquoting' her single mother comments

Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst

Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Are MAFS couple Eve and Charlie still together?

Are Charlie And Eve From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

MAFS Eve spotted with NEW girl amid break up rumours

MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie's split confirmed in new pictures

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits