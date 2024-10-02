Heartstopper season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

What time does Heartstopper season 3 come out on Netflix? Here's when it drops in your country. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Netflix on October 3rd. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

It's time! Nick and Charlie are back for Heartstopper season 3 but what time does it come out on Netflix?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor, alongside the rest of the brilliant Heartstopper cast, are about to take the show to new heights as it balances its signature heart and fluffiness with storylines that broach more mature subjects. Nick's getting ready to go to uni while Charlie is dealing with his mental health, and the wider friendship group also have their own hurdles to overcome.

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday October 3rd at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The full season will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country. Scroll down to find the handy list of release times across various time zones.

What time does Heartstopper season 3 come out on Netflix?

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Netflix on Thursday October 3rd. Picture: Netflix

Heartstopper season 3 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Heartstopper season 3 will be released on Thursday October 3rd at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the U.K., the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, it will drop at 9AM (CEST).

Here are the Heartstopper season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PDT) - 12:00 AM

United States (EDT) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CEST) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 8:00 PM

Watch the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

How many episodes are in Heartstopper season 3?

There will be 8 episodes in Heartstopper season 3, and the titles have already been revealed. Here's the full list of episode titles:

Episode 1: 'Love'

Episode 2: 'Home'

Episode 3: 'Talk'

Episode 4: 'Journey'

Episode 5: 'Winter'

Episode 6: 'Body'

Episode 7: 'Together'

Episode 8: 'Apart'

Jonathan Bailey makes a cameo in Heartstopper season 3 as Jack Maddox, Charlie's celebrity crush. Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Heartstopper season 3?

Author Alice Oseman has teased what fans can expect from the new episodes in an interview with Tudum.

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through Season 3,” Alice said. “While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Heartstopper season 3 will see Nick and Charlie take the next step in their relationship – both physically and emotionally. Joe and Kit have spoken at length about what it was like filming the sex scenes in the new season, and now it's only a matter of hours before fans get to see how it all plays out!

