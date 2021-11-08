Harry Potter 'Secretly Planning Reunion' For 20th Anniversary

Will there be a Harry Potter reunion special? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

As Harry Potter approaches its 20th anniversary, rumours of a cast reunion feature are swirling. Here's everything we know so far.

It's hard to believe but the first Harry Potter flick hit theatres nearly two whole decades ago!

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released in November of 2001 – bosses at Warner Brothers are rumoured to be gearing up for a reunion to celebrate the milestone.

The cast of the hit seven-part film franchise has reportedly been offered large paycheques to film a reunion special.

Of course, everyone wants to know if the three main protagonists that skyrocketed to fame in the 2000s will be making a hotly-anticipated return to the magical world of Hogwarts.

Could Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint be returning? Picture: Getty

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all reportedly been invited to the taping of the special feature, which is pegged to take place at the Warner Brother Studio in London.

Fans are desperate to see the three actors that portrayed Harry, Hermione and Ron appear together for the first time in years.

In the run-up to the 20th anniversary, masterminds behind the fantasy franchise are remaining tight-lipped about the exciting event.

An insider source revealed to The Sun: "The proposed show is being shrouded in secrecy as franchise bosses want to get talent locked in first.

The Harry Potter cast have been invited to return for a reunion special. Picture: Getty

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were cast in 2000. Picture: Getty

"It would be amazing if they pull it off and they have offered big money to the cast to reunite."

Other familiar faces from the famous flicks set to make an appearance are Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright and Matthew Lewis – we can't wait to see these stars potentially make a return to their magical roots.

The feature will likely reminisce over the makings of the movies' shining moments, expect everything from behind the scenes looks at the Yule Ball to the Triwizard Tournament!

A Harry Potter reunion is pegged to air before the end of the year. Picture: Alamy

Many of the Harry Potter film sets still stand today as part of the Warner Brothers Studio Tour so expect to see the actors back in their familiar stomping grounds!

Fingers crossed the reunion goes ahead – we're ready to get nostalgic!

