Who Is Grandfather Clock On The Masked Singer UK? The Celebrity Identity Theories So Far

8 January 2021, 17:33

By Kathryn Knight

Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer is just one of the costumes ITV viewers continue to guess the identity of. But who might it be?

The Masked Singer is back on ITV to keep our Saturday nights interesting with the biggest game off ‘guess who’ and along with Swan, Viking and Dragon, one identity we’re all trying to figure out is Grandfather Clock.

The identity of Grandfather Clock may have already been let slip, so if you want to find out who it might be take a look below.

Who Is Sausage On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Who is Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer?

Chris Kamara didn't deny he's the Grandfather Clock
Chris Kamara didn't deny he's the Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV

Chris Kamara failed to deny he’s Grandfather Clock on The Masked Singer when he was asked outright by Steph McGovern during Steph’s Packed Lunch.

He smiled but responded: “It’s a great show.”

The Grandfather Clock does have the football star’s trademark moustache, but the identity is yet to be confirmed.

The clues also point to a footballer as in the second episode of The Masked Singer he said in the VT: "Tik Tok, time to meet Grandfather Clock.

The Masked Singer: Chris Kamara could be behind the Grandfather Clock costume
The Masked Singer: Chris Kamara could be behind the Grandfather Clock costume. Picture: Getty

"It's a funny old thing time, you don't tend to think about it until it's running out. But when you're chasing time you learnt to make every single minute count, who knows when you might be in extra time.

"I may be a grandfather clock, but don't let that fool you, I'm extremely young at heart."

Fans are now waiting to see which sportsman is unveiled beneath the mask.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights at 7pm on ITV.

