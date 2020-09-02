Gigi Hadid Confirms New TV Role As Baby's Due Date Draws Closer

Gigi Hadid is taking on her first TV animation role. Picture: PA / Gigi Hadid/Twitter

Gigi Hadid will make her animation debut on TV, voicing the character of herself in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who.

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first child and is set to give birth any day now, but the model is still keeping busy in her career.

The 25-year-old, who is preparing to become a parent alongside boyfriend Zayn Malik, will guest star in Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Gigi Hadid is preparing to welcome her first baby. Picture: PA

Replying to a fan who shared images of her cartoon’s sketches, Gigi appeared to confirm the news with a number of side eye emojis, a wink and two excited smiling faces.

A Scooby-Doo fan tagged Gigi in their tweet, showing the drawing of the model which has already been sketched up by Warner Brothers in preparation for the episode.

Animation series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? is on the Cartoon Network and Boomerang and is the 13th instalment in the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Liza Koshy will also appear in the next Scooby-Do and Guess Who? instalment. Picture: Getty

Comedian and social media star Liza Koshy is also set to guest-star in the series and her character already has a number of facial expressions sketched out – drawings which are an accurate representation of the actress’ hilarious manner.

Liza is yet to respond to her part in the series, but no doubt she’ll share a clip to her 18.6 million followers as soon as she’s able to!

Guest stars who have appeared in the series before include Halsey, Ricky Gervais and Wanda Sykes.

