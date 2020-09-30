Celebrity Karaoke Club: Who Does The Voice Over?

The Celebrity Karaoke Club voiceover is getting lots of social media attention. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 has brought us Celebrity Karaoke Club with contestants including Roman Kemp, Scarlett Moffatt and Jess Wright - but the big question is, who does the voiceover?

Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2 is bringing us all the entertainment this month with the likes of Roman Kemp, Scarlett Moffatt and Jess Wright competing in the fun competition.

And while the celebrity line up is offering plenty of entertainment, viewers of the show were left a little frustrated by the voice over of the show as they couldn’t quite figure out who it was.

One fan tweeted: “Who is the voiceover on #CelebrityKaraokeClub @itv2.”

Also wanting to know the answer, another wrote: “I don’t know it’s driving me crazy!!”

Celebs such as Jess Wright and Scarlett Moffatt compete on the ITV2 show. Picture: ITV2

So who are the voiceovers on Celebrity Karaoke Club? Well, the voice over herself is a talented star called Lynsey Murrell.

Not much is known or confirmed about Lynsey’s career but she’s certainly making a name for herself on the show this autumn.

Lynsey is not the only voiceover getting attention on Celebrity Karaoke Club as the voice of the karaoke machine itself has got people questioning the familiar voice.

And Grace Shush is that recognisable voice - a drag queen who has none other than Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix follow them on social media.

Celebrity Karaoke club has full line up of stars to compete. Picture: ITV2

Celebrity karaoke club has a full celebrity line up for their first series which includes Courtney Act, Diana Vickers, Love Island’s Samira Mighty and even Joel Dommett.

Each week the celebs pull out their best karaoke performances to impress their fellow celebs in the hope of winning the crown at the end of the series.