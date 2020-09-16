Celebrity Karaoke Club Line-Up: From Roman Kemp To Scarlett Moffatt & Drag Race Star Courtney Act

ITV's latest show sees our very own Roman Kemp join other huge stars for Celebrity Karaoke Club and we've got the full line-up!

Celebrity Karaoke Club is about to hit ITV to give us all a much needed dose of entertainment and to make it even better, our very own Roman Kemp is starring on it alongside some huge name- and we have the full line-up here!

Over six episodes, celebs will battle solo or in groups as they are pitted against each other to try and win the Karaoke competition.

We're guessing the claws will be out, because there's some pretty fierce competitors in the running!

Celebrity Karaoke Club Line-Up: From Roman Kemp To Scarlett Moffatt & Drag Race Star Courtney Act. Picture: ITV/ Celebrity Karaoke Club

Full Celebrity Karaoke Club line-up

Roman Kemp

First up is obviously our very own Capital Breakfast host, Roman Kemp, who loves whipping out his impressive vocals to start a party, as you may have witnessed during his stint on I'm A Celeb.

We can't wait to see what Ro' will be performing, and since he's been blessed with the talents of Martin Kemp himself, we're expecting big things!

Samira Mighty

Samira is joining the cast as a certified celebrity after finding fame on Love Island and going on to form a group with her co-stars and taking on Simon Cowell's first ever The X Factor: Celebrity, so to say she's prepared for this show is an understatement!

It is known the reality star gave up a spot in the West End to head onto the ITV2 dating show and is trained in musical theatre.

Courtney Act

RuPaul's Drag Race star, Courtney Act, won over the nation when entering the Celebrity Big Brother house and as a natural born performer (you'll know if you ever seen her!) then you'll understand what a perfect fit she is for the show.

We can't wait to see the Australian superstar interacting with Baga Chipz too!

Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett Moffatt is another star taking to the Karaoke competition. Picture: Getty

Is it really a celebrity show if former Scarlett Moffatt isn't on it?!

The star shot to fame after winning hearts on the Channel 4 show and has since won I'm A Celebrity and hosted Extra Camp.

As for singing- it remains to be seen how talented she is, but we reckon she could be hiding some skills!

Baga Chipz

Baga Chipz from RuPaul's Drag Race UK has joined the line-up. Picture: Getty

National treasure Baga shot to fam on the first ever UK series of Drag Race UK in 2019, coming in third place and winning everyone's hearts, so it's little surprise she's wanting to show off her singing skills on the show.

She isn't the only drag star on the line-up, so we'll have to see which star comes out on top!

Jess Wright

Former TOWIE star and aspiring pop star Jess Wright never missed a chance to take to the mic when she was still a cast member of the ITV2 dramality series, but we haven't seen a whole lot from the reality star in recent times.

We're excited to have the stunning star back on our screen and we already know she has some powerful pipes- definitely one to watch!

Joel Dommett

Joel Dommett is trying his hand at Karaoke on ITVs latest show. Picture: Getty

Comedian and presenter Joe is taking his first spin behind the microphone, so we're expecting him to be a little nervous!

After presenting The Masked Singer UK, he's seen the intensity of the stage and performing, but hopefully he picked some tricks up!

Judi Love

Loose Women panelist Judi is a multi-talented presenter, comedian, radio host from London, but singer definitely isn't included on that list of accolades, so we'll have to see what she pulls out the bag!

Diana Vickers

Finding fame on The X Factor all the way back in 2008, she's one of the most recognisable contestants of all time, we're so happy to have Diana back on our screen!

The 29-year-old will surely prove stiff competition what with being a professional singer, and all!

Melvin Odoom

40-year-old Melvin is a radio DJ, just like our Roman, so maybe they'll become best mates?!

He has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016.

David Potts

27-year-old David is BFFs with ITV, having been starring on The Ibiza Weekender since 2016 and has also taken a spin on E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

We know him as the funny and approachable guy full of sass from the reality show, as for singing... it remains to be seen!

Luke Kempner

Luke is a comedian, impressionist and actor, so literally every entertainment skill under the sun bar singer, so we're pretty interested to see how he takes to the mic!

Talia Storm

Self-confessed R&B singer/songwriter Tallia is no stranger to a microphone as she has her very own singing career underway as we speak, having been discovered by Sir Elton John when she was just 13 years old.

After spending her teenage years writing and recording, she released her debut album in 2017.

However, you're most likely to recognise her from Celebs Go Dating.

