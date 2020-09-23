Jessica Wright: Everything You Need To Know Including Age, Boyfriend And Music Career

Jess Wright is about to appear on Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2. Picture: PA/Instagram

Former TOWIE star Jess Wright is competing on Celebrity Karaoke Club but what do we need to know? Facts including her Instagram, net worth and fiancé revealed.

Jessica Wright is about to step up on stage and compete on ITV2’s new Celebrity Karaoke Club - so what do we need to know about the former TOWIE star?

No stranger to TV, Jess - Mark Wright’s older sister - is also experienced in the singing department as she once performed in a girl band.

So what doe we need to know about Jess? Here’s the important facts including who she’s engaged to, her net worth, Instagram and of course, her singing past.

Jessica Wright has made an impressive net worth for herself thanks to her TOWIE career. Picture: Jess Wright/Instagram

How old is Jessica Wright?

Jess is currently 35 years old. She celebrates her birthday on September 14.

Who is Jess Wright’s boyfriend?

The reality TV star has finally been lucky in love with new man William Lee-Kemp. The happy couple confirmed they were engaged early 2020.

In the past Jess has dated Ricky Rayment and Pete Wicks.

What is Jessica Wright’s net worth?

After years in the spotlight, Jess is reportedly worth around £2.6million. Impressive!

Jess Wright is happily engaged to boyfriend William. Picture: Jess Wright/Instagram

Did Jess Wright used to be a singer?

Jess has never given up on her singing career, once starting in a girl band called Lola.

She has since released some solo singles and often shows off her vocals on Instagram singing sessions.

What is Jessica Wright’s Instagram?

You can see all of Jess’ adventures over @jesswright77 where she has over a million followers.