Simone Ashley Confirms Season 3 Of Bridgerton Is Happening

Simone Ashley has confirmed Bridgerton's third series. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Simone Ashley addressed the Bridgerton rumours and confirmed that season three will be coming to Netflix!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The third season of Bridgerton is officially in the works!

Simone Ashley – the breakout star of the steamy drama's second series – has confirmed that the Shonda Rhimes adaptation of the Julia Quinn novels will be continuing on Netflix.

The Bridgerton Books In Order: Which Novels Are The Seasons Based On?

The actress, who you may also recognise from Sex Education, addressed the rumours in an interview with Deadline, enthusiastically revealing that 'everything is just starting'.

Simone Ashley has dished on the third season of Bridgerton. Picture: Alamy

Simone, 27, was a newcomer to the second series of the Regency-era drama, portraying Kate Sharma as she navigates her complicated relationship with Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey.

The latest batch of episodes to land on Netflix follows Kate and Anthony's turbulent affair as they find themselves in a love triangle with her sister Edwina Sharma, played by Charithra Chandran.

On Tuesday, the actress excitedly told the publication at an event celebrating South Asian culture hosted by Netflix in LA: "We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started."

She continued to dish on the future of Bridgerton: "In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.

Season 2 of Bridgerton arrived to Netflix on March 25. Picture: Netflix

"I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together," the star revealed.

Simone told Deadline that she thinks the characters 'deserve' a follow-up to see how their love story develops. The Sex Education actress said: "I’m just excited for her to have a home and to have a family. I’m excited to see her grow."

She spilt the tea on the minds behind the next series, saying: “We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3."

Netflix is yet to officially announce another season, although the newest drop only arrived on March 25 – fans have quickly binged through the eight episodes in record time!

The follow-up to Bridgerton's explosive debut on Christmas Day 2020 quickly became the most-watched English-language TV title in Netflix's history.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital