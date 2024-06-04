It's Bill Skarsgård Says "Hateful Opinions" About His Pennywise Left Him Unable To Sleep

4 June 2024, 16:23

Bill Skarsgard says "mean" Pennywise marketing stunt left him unable to sleep
Bill Skarsgard says "mean" Pennywise marketing stunt left him unable to sleep. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, New Line Cinema/Entertainment Pictures
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"When you are twenty-six, you don’t feel young at all, but now, looking back at it, I was a kid."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bill Skarsgård may have cemented himself as an iconic modern horror villain with his portrayal of Pennywise in the It films, but the initial negative reaction to his first look as the terrifying clown affected him in quite a huge way.

In 2017, Bill took on the role of Derry's resident shape-shifting evil entity, previously played by Tim Curry. Tim's legendary performance in the '90s TV mini series meant that Bill had huge clown shoes to fill. Thankfully, the film became a huge hit, Bill's Pennywise was widely praised and he reprised the role in a sequel two years later.

Bill is reportedly set to return as Pennywise in Max's prequel series, Welcome To Derry, and in a new profile with Esquire magazine, the actor has now opened up about how the hate affected him back in 2017.

Bill Skarsgard says "mean" Pennywise marketing stunt left him unable to sleep
Bill Skarsgard says "mean" Pennywise marketing stunt left him unable to sleep. Picture: Getty

"When you are twenty-six, you don’t feel young at all, but now, looking back at it, I was a kid," he said, reflecting on accepting the iconic role. "It was fairly early on in my career to take on something that had so many eyeballs and expectations on it."

However, when Warner Bros. did a marketing stunt teasing the first look at Bill's Pennywise, the whole thing had a pretty sad effect on the actor himself.

"They did a thing that I felt was kind of mean," Bill recalled. "I was so incredibly nervous to start this job, and then the internet is having so many hateful opinions on the weird, strange look of the thing."

The internet tore his Pennywise apart. The profile notes then that he couldn't sleep because of the insults, that just wouldn't leave his mind: "This looks so stupid. Lame. Boooo."

Thankfully, the hate and the negative comments ended up changing his entire approach to acting.

"You can only make this performance to please yourself," he continued. "It unlocked something in me. And it gave me the confidence that I can take on any challenge. At least, that’s how I feel when I accept these things."

Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise was met with hateful comments when it was first teased
Bill Skarsgard's Pennywise was met with hateful comments when it was first teased. Picture: Alamy

According to Deadline, Bill is set to return as Pennywise in Max's upcoming prequel series, Welcome to Derry.

It and It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode series, which stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. No release date has been confirmed just yet.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Casa Amor and when it will start

When Is Love Island 2024's Casa Amor? Start Date & How Long It Will Last

Love Island

Get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Nicole Samuel Including Age, Job And Ex Islander Link

Love Island

Love Island 2024 kicked off on the 3rd of June 2024

What Date Does Love Island 2024 Finish Airing & How Long Is It On For?

Love Island

Jess White joined the Love Island villa in 2024

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Jess White Including Age, Job And Instagram

Love Island

Who is Love Island's Harriett's ex boyfriend?

Does Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Have A 'Secret Boyfriend'? Her Ex Revealed

Love Island

Love Island kicked off on the 3rd of June

Here’s Where And How To Watch Love Island 2024

Love Island

Joey Essex joined the cast of Love Island 2024 in June

Why Is Joey Essex Famous? Age, Height, Net Worth, Family & TV Shows

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island

Here's when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 comes out on Netflix

When Does Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 trailer teases Colin and Penelope's steamy mirror scene

Bridgerton Teases Colin and Penelope's Steamy Mirror Scene In Season 3 Part 2 Trailer

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits