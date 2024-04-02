Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago Announces She’s Pregnant

Francesca Farago is pregnant with her first baby
Francesca Farago is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Getty/Francesca Farago/Instagram
Reality TV icon and Too Hot to Handle alumnus Francesca Farago has announced she’s pregnant with her first baby, with partner Jesse Sullivan.

Francesca Farago and her fiancé Jesse Sullivan are preparing to become parents together after announcing their recent rounds of IVF have been successful.

The 30-year-old, who shot to fame on Netflix dating series Too Hot to Handle, announced in a shared Instagram post with TikTok star Jesse: “We wanted to take this special day to celebrate this amazing milestone with all of you. We’ve brought you with us through the loss, so we couldn’t wait to bring you along for the win.”

Francesca and Jesse have been documenting their IVF journey for the past few months and made sure to capture the moment they found out the process had been successful.

They added: “I am still pretty newly pregnant, and there’s so much more to come, but we are so excited to be growing our family with Arlo as the coolest older sibling! AHH IM PREGNANT!”

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are expecting their first baby – or possibly two babies – together
Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan are expecting their first baby – or possibly two babies – together. Picture: Getty

The little one will be Jesse’s second child as he has a 15-year-old child named Arlo from a previous relationship.

Jesse came out as transgender in 2019 and has amassed over two million followers on TikTok documenting their life as a parent and a trans advocate.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan got engaged in May 2023
Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan got engaged in May 2023. Picture: Getty

After revealing their pregnancy news on social media they followed up their post with a video montage of their IVF journey including all the lows as well as the highs.

At a red carpet event the following day the couple shared more about their exciting news, telling PEOPLE they didn’t know the news was true for a week.

Francesca Farago reveals she's pregnant

They said: “It took me about a week to really know that it was true and get the positive blood test back from our doctor. I was just in shock. We were not expecting that. We thought it was going to be negative for sure, and then when we saw positive that early, we got a really early positive, we were like 'No.'"

The couple might also be expecting twins, after potentially having two of the eggs take successfully.

They told E!: "It might be two babies. We're not sure yet."

