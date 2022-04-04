'Too Hot To Handle’s' Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Have Apparently Split

4 April 2022, 15:59 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 16:08

Too Hot to Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes have apparently split
Too Hot to Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes have apparently split. Picture: Netflix / Emily Miller/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes from Too Hot to Handle series 2 have reportedly broken up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Too Hot to Handle series two saw Emily Miller, 27, and Cam Holmes, 25, become one of the season’s favourite couples after she managed to tame his Lothario behaviour and get him to commit after they fell for each other fast.

But almost one year on from when the show aired on Netflix and a year-and-a-half after they first met, Emily and Cam have reportedly split.

Will There Be A Too Hot To Handle Season 4?

According to MailOnline, Cam was unfaithful while Emily was on holiday in Thailand in March, with claims she caught him in bed with another woman not long after she returned.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes were Too Hot to Handle's longest lasting couple
Emily Miller and Cam Holmes were Too Hot to Handle's longest lasting couple. Picture: Getty
Emily and Cam on THTH series 2
Emily and Cam on THTH series 2. Picture: Netflix

Emily and Cam moved in together shortly after meeting on Too Hot to Handle and were the show’s only couple to last in the outside world following the reality series.

A source close to Cam told the publication: “We are shocked by Cam's actions. We really thought he wouldn't cheat on Emily but their relationship has been up and down and super stressful from the pressure of the public and the show nature.

“We knew Cam was cheating on Emily but didn't want to confront him as we are his friends and thought it was awkward.

“But if you are stupid enough to cheat on your girlfriend then you should own it and apologise.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes started living together after meeting on Too Hot to Handle
Emily Miller and Cam Holmes started living together after meeting on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Emily Miller/Instagram
Emily Miller reportedly found Cam Holmes cheating on her
Emily Miller reportedly found Cam Holmes cheating on her. Picture: Emily Miller/Instagram

“A lot of fans will be disappointed by Cam's moves and we only hope he learns a lesson from this.”

Cam and Emily are yet to address the claims publicly and their photos of one another remain live on their Instagram profiles where they’re usually quite open with their relationship.

While they were one of the strongest couples on Too Hot to Handle, they were also to blame for a number of rule breaks on the show, losing their castmates thousands of pounds.

Cam asked Emily to be his girlfriend at the end of the show after having his temptations tested by all-seeing robot Lana.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Eddie Benjamin is the pop star of the moment you need to know about

Get To Know Singer Eddie Benjamin: All The Facts You Need To Know About The ‘Weatherman’ Singer

Music

Khloé Kardashian has denied claims that she's had butt implants

Khloé Kardashian Responds To Butt Implant Accusations After Gym Video 'Blunder'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have signed a prenup to protect their fortunes ahead of wedding

Brooklyn Beckham And Fiancée Nicola Peltz ‘Sign Epic Prenup’ Ahead Of £3million Wedding

Billie Eilish' Grammys performance has fans demanding a Harry Styles collab

Billie Eilish Matched Harry Styles’ Album Cover With Her Grammys Performance

June Brown, who famously played Dot Cotton on EastEnders, has died aged 95

EastEnders’ Dot Cotton Actress June Brown Dies Aged 95

Fans have been reacting on social media after Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and BTS were amongst stars who were snubbed at this year's Grammys

Justin Bieber Fans Hit Out Over Historic Grammys Snub Amid Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & BTS Loss

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star