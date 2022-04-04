'Too Hot To Handle’s' Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Have Apparently Split

Too Hot to Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes have apparently split. Picture: Netflix / Emily Miller/Instagram

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes from Too Hot to Handle series 2 have reportedly broken up.

Too Hot to Handle series two saw Emily Miller, 27, and Cam Holmes, 25, become one of the season’s favourite couples after she managed to tame his Lothario behaviour and get him to commit after they fell for each other fast.

But almost one year on from when the show aired on Netflix and a year-and-a-half after they first met, Emily and Cam have reportedly split.

According to MailOnline, Cam was unfaithful while Emily was on holiday in Thailand in March, with claims she caught him in bed with another woman not long after she returned.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes were Too Hot to Handle's longest lasting couple. Picture: Getty

Emily and Cam on THTH series 2. Picture: Netflix

Emily and Cam moved in together shortly after meeting on Too Hot to Handle and were the show’s only couple to last in the outside world following the reality series.

A source close to Cam told the publication: “We are shocked by Cam's actions. We really thought he wouldn't cheat on Emily but their relationship has been up and down and super stressful from the pressure of the public and the show nature.

“We knew Cam was cheating on Emily but didn't want to confront him as we are his friends and thought it was awkward.

“But if you are stupid enough to cheat on your girlfriend then you should own it and apologise.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes started living together after meeting on Too Hot to Handle. Picture: Emily Miller/Instagram

Emily Miller reportedly found Cam Holmes cheating on her. Picture: Emily Miller/Instagram

“A lot of fans will be disappointed by Cam's moves and we only hope he learns a lesson from this.”

Cam and Emily are yet to address the claims publicly and their photos of one another remain live on their Instagram profiles where they’re usually quite open with their relationship.

While they were one of the strongest couples on Too Hot to Handle, they were also to blame for a number of rule breaks on the show, losing their castmates thousands of pounds.

Cam asked Emily to be his girlfriend at the end of the show after having his temptations tested by all-seeing robot Lana.

