Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Encourages Fans To Pay Respects Outside Private Funeral

Tom Parker died on 30 March following a brain cancer battle. Picture: Kelsey Hardwick/Instagram / Alamy

By Capital FM

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick is encouraging fans to pay respects to the late The Wanted singer during his funeral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Parker’s funeral has been confirmed for Wednesday 20 April in Petts Wood, Kent and his wife Kelsey Hardwick has encouraged fans to pay their respects outside of the private service.

The Wanted pop star died on 30 March after a two-year battle with a brain tumour, a stage 4 glioblastoma which he was told was inoperable by doctors in 2020.

Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

On Instagram a week before the funeral Kelsey said fans are welcome to line the route and watch the service on screens outside of the church.

Tom Parker rose to fame as part of The Wanted. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Woods from 10am.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

“You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens.”

Tom Parker and Kelsey Hardwick married in 2018. Picture: Kelsey Hardwick/Instagram

Tom and Kelsey married in 2018 and have two children together; Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one.

He was able to join his The Wanted bandmates for part of their reunion tour in March before his tragic death.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital