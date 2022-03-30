Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

The Wanted shared an emotional tribute to Tom Parker. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates have shared heartfelt tributes following the heartbreaking news the dad-of-two has died aged 33 following a battle with brain cancer.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey announced he passed away today [30 March] after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020.

She wrote on Instagram in a heartbreaking statement: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side."

Kelsey, who Tom had two children with, called The Wanted singer 'the centre of our world' and asked fans to 'unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.'

After the devastating announcement The Wanted took to Instagram to lead the emotional tributes to their bandmate.

They wrote: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Bandmate and close friend Siva also took to his own profile to share a tribute, writing: "Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x."

i saw tom parker literally two weeks ago on stage at the wanted tour. my last ever memory of him will be seeing him able to spend time doing what he loved with his band mates and fans, where he was happy, & that will stay in my heart forever. i can’t believe this 💔 — liv | 🇪🇪🇸🇪🇷🇴 (@liv_liv_liv__) March 30, 2022

Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) March 30, 2022

Tom Parker! What a light he was💕 pic.twitter.com/kcsD8qoW5L — ash (@ronanmarkovs) March 30, 2022

Lost and Found, who Tom was part of with friend Ollie Marland, also took to social media to thank Tom for 'being one of the most influential people in my life', crediting him for encouraging him back into music after 'feeling at rock bottom.'

He added: "You really have made such an impact on my life and a mark that will stay with me forever, so thank you my boy, I can’t wait to see you again, I’ll miss you like crazy, rest easy my bro & I hope I do you proud moving forward."

Fans of the singer have also flooded Twitter with their tributes, many of whom saw him on stage with his bandmates just weeks ago when they embarked on their reunion tour.