Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

30 March 2022, 17:48 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 18:10

The Wanted shared an emotional tribute to Tom Parker
The Wanted shared an emotional tribute to Tom Parker. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmates have shared heartfelt tributes following the heartbreaking news the dad-of-two has died aged 33 following a battle with brain cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey announced he passed away today [30 March] after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020.

She wrote on Instagram in a heartbreaking statement: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side."

Kelsey, who Tom had two children with, called The Wanted singer 'the centre of our world' and asked fans to 'unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.'

After the devastating announcement The Wanted took to Instagram to lead the emotional tributes to their bandmate.

They wrote: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Bandmate and close friend Siva also took to his own profile to share a tribute, writing: "Hey Tom, hope you’re having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been a pleasure of my life Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother x."

Lost and Found, who Tom was part of with friend Ollie Marland, also took to social media to thank Tom for 'being one of the most influential people in my life', crediting him for encouraging him back into music after 'feeling at rock bottom.'

He added: "You really have made such an impact on my life and a mark that will stay with me forever, so thank you my boy, I can’t wait to see you again, I’ll miss you like crazy, rest easy my bro & I hope I do you proud moving forward."

Fans of the singer have also flooded Twitter with their tributes, many of whom saw him on stage with his bandmates just weeks ago when they embarked on their reunion tour.

More News

See more More News

Tom Parker has died following his ongoing brain cancer battle

Tom Parker Dies Aged 33 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

Bridgeton is an eight-part book series as well as a Netflix hit

The Bridgerton Books In Order: Which Novels Are The Seasons Based On?

TV & Film

Fans have been speculating about whether Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after admitting she's trying for a baby

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Speculate As She Tries For A Baby With Travis Barker

Fans can't wait for Little Mix to return to the road

Here's What Fans Think Will Be On Little Mix's Confetti Tour Setlist

Music

People with a cold are being urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others from Friday

People With A Cold ‘Urged To Stay At Home’ Under New Government Guidance

Liam Payne's accent keeps changing

Liam Payne Allegedly Changed His Accent On The X Factor Too

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star