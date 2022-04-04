Tom Parker Fans In Tears Over Grammys’ Tribute To The Wanted Star

The Grammys paid tribute to Tom Parker. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The Grammys paid an emotional tribute to Tom Parker after The Wanted singer’s tragic death aged just 33.

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey announced on 30 March The Wanted pop star had passed away with his family by his side after a two-year battle with an inoperable brain tumour.

And at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards Tom was highlighted in an emotional memorial statement, where Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was also honoured.

A photo of Tom was shown on the screen behind Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr and Rachel Zegler as they sang a medley of songs by late composer Stephen Sondheim to remember the stars who have been lost in the past year.

Tom Parker from The Wanted died on 30 March. Picture: Getty

Grammys: A moving tribute was paid to the stars lost over the last year. Picture: Getty

The Wanted fans were left emotional over the touching tribute, with one fan writing on Twitter: “They put Tom Parker in the Grammys memorial and I am crying.. so much love for you @TomParker.”

“A LEGEND OF THIS TIME @TomParker we love you forever #GRAMMYs,” wrote another fan alongside a screenshot of the tribute.

Another emotional fan commented: “Seeing Tom Parker in the Grammys in memoriam section hit me like a ton of bricks.”

“One of @TomParker‘s dreams was to be nominated for the Grammys and tonight they showed him in the tribute for people who have passed away!” Pointed out one person.

you made it to the grammys our tom, look at you 🥺❤️ @TomParker pic.twitter.com/xpqAo5MXGZ — cloe | our tom 🦋 (@Clo_TheWantedx) April 4, 2022

I have sobbed over the death of Tom Parker multiple times this week. I am glad the Grammys included him in the memorial 👏🏻 — megan tompkins (@megztine) April 4, 2022

Over the weekend vigils were held in Tom’s memory across the country, including London’s Leicester Square, Newcastle, Manchester and Nottingham.

Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable stage four glioblastoma in October 2020 shortly before he and wife Kelsey welcomed their second baby together, a son named Bodhi.

The couple married in July 2018 and had their first daughter Aurelia in 2019.

