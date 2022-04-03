The Wanted’s Gold Forever Re-Enters The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 chart

Gold Forever re-enters the chart. Picture: Social

‘Gold Forever’ has re-entered the chart at number 4, following the death of The Wanted’s Tom Parker.

'Gold Forever', has re-entered The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 chart after Tom Parker's tragic death from brain cancer.



Tom passed away on Wednesday [March 30] after battling a stage four glioblastoma brain tumour for almost two years.

Since his death, fans have been streaming and downloading The Wanted’s songs in his memory.

‘Gold Forever' has been soaring up the iTunes UK Top Songs and during The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40, Will Manning confirmed the tune had taken the 4th spot on the chart.

Taking to Twitter one fan shared: “How powerful and amazing is it that gold forever is charting again. Hopefully that shows them just how much they all mean to us.”

Tom had two children with his wife Kelsey Hardwick; Aurelia, aged two, and one-year-old Bodhi.

He had recently returned to the stage with his bandmates for the Wanted’s tour after missing the first few shows due to his treatment overseas.

Our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones during this time.

