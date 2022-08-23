The Wanted's Tom Parker Is Up For A Posthumous Award

23 August 2022, 14:14 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 16:38

Tom Parker's documentary is shortlisted for an NTA
Tom Parker's documentary is shortlisted for an NTA. Picture: Alamy/Channel 4

By Savannah Roberts

Tom Parker's 'Inside My Head' documentary has been shortlisted for a 2022 National Television Award.

The Wanted singer Tom Parker has been nominated for a posthumous accolade by the National Television Awards for his documentary.

Last year, the musician released a documentary about his journey as he battled his brain tumour, Inside My Head followed Tom as he fundraised for cancer research.

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

The film aired in October 2021, five months before he sadly passed away on March 30 at the age of 33.

Tom Parker has been shortlisted for a documentary award
Tom Parker has been shortlisted for a documentary award. Picture: Alamy

Inside My Head followed The Wanted star as he organised a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall of the same name, the event raised money Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

The pop star was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in September 2020 after suffering a seizure, Tom used his platform to spread awareness about glioblastoma, sharing regularly health updates with fans on social media.

In March, the dad-of-two returned to the stage for The Wanted's tour after missing several concert dates due to his cancer treatment.

Tom Parker performed with The Wanted at the Inside My Head concert
Tom Parker performed with The Wanted at the Inside My Head concert. Picture: Getty
Tom Parker filmed Inside My Head as he organised a fundraising concert
Tom Parker filmed Inside My Head as he organised a fundraising concert. Picture: Channel 4

Parker's Channel 4 film is in the running to win the Authored Documentary category at the 2022 National Television Awards.

Other stars up for the award are; Kate Garraway with Caring for Derek, Katie Price with What Harvey Did Next, Julia Bradbury with Breast Cancer and Me, and Paddy and Christine McGuinness with Our Family and Autism.

The 27th NTAs will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett at London's OVO Arena Wembley on September 15.

