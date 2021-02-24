Who Is Tom Holland’s Brother? Meet The Other Holland Sibling Starring In Spider-Man 3

24 February 2021, 16:48

Tom Holland's brother Harry makes a cameo in Spider-Man 3
Tom Holland's brother Harry makes a cameo in Spider-Man 3. Picture: Harry Holland/Instagram / Tom Holland/Instagram

Tom Holland has confirmed his younger brother will star in the new Spider-Man movie, but who is Harry and who will he play in Spider-Man 3?

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Holland’s younger siblings are lucky enough to call their big brother ‘Spider-Man’ – I mean, they probably don’t – but they’ve clearly complimented Tom enough to be given a chance to star in an actual Marvel movie.

The Peter Parker actor, 24, is one of four, with twin brothers Harry and Sam who are 22, and little brother Paddy, 16.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hilariously Prank Fans Over Spider-Man 3’s New Title

And it’s Harry who will appear in Spider-Man 3 after Tom shared a photo of his brother hanging around with him on set.

Brothers Paddy, Sam, Tom and Harry Holland
Brothers Paddy, Sam, Tom and Harry Holland. Picture: The Brothers Trust/Instagram

Who is Tom Holland’s brother Harry?

Harry is also an actor and budding director, with a few film appearances already under his belt.

He’s also directed short films such as Roses for Lily and Hugo Hans: Wildrunners.

Who will Tom Holland’s brother Harry play in Spider-Man three?

Tom spoke about his brother’s cameo in Spider-Man 3, saying he’s reprising a similar role he had in Cherry, another of his big brother’s movies.

Tom explained on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: “He has a small cameo in Cherry; he plays a character called 'The Shaky Kid' and he's a drug dealer. So we kind of have this idea in every film I would be in that Harry would reprise his role as 'The Shaky Kid’.

“So he is back again in his own sort of weird MCU cinematic universe cameo as the ecstasy-dealing shaky kid. In this scene, he gets flipped upside down. Spider-Man webs him upside down. And then he's swinging back and forth while I'm having an argument with someone he's kind of swinging through frame."

Is Tom Holland’s brother Harry in any other films?

Cherry and Spider-Man 3 aren’t the only cameos Harry has made.

He played ‘kid in the tent’ in The Impossible, which Tom also starred in and had the role of a young Prince Harry in the 2013 Diana movie.

