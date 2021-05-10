Tom Holland Nearly Performed 'Oops!... I Did It Again' With Britney Spears On Lip Sync Battle

Tom Holland's back-up dance for Lip Sync Battle would have featured Britney Spears. Picture: YouTube

Four years after Tom Holland's iconic performance of Rihanna's 'Umbrella', it's revealed that Britney Spears could have made an appearance during his stint on Lip Sync Battle.

You will never forget where you were in 2017, when Tom Holland graced the Lip Sync Battle stage in a top hat and suit, only to rip them off and perfectly nail the routine to Rihanna's 'Umbrella' in leotard and red lipstick.

If you don't start your day by reliving this choreography masterpiece in your head, then you're doing something wrong.

But, according to sources, we almost didn't get this performance, as the Spider-Man star faced off against his close friend Zendaya - who also brilliantly lip synced to Bruno Mars' '24k Magic'.

Once Tom had agreed to doing Rihanna, with the show's producers and choreographers, they had to reach out to the nine-time GRAMMY winner, asking for her permission.

Unsure that she would clear the use of her song, Tom Holland prepared Britney Spears' 'Oops... I Did It Again' as a backup routine, and would see the Cherry actor in the famed red latex suit, and a possible surprise appearance from Britney, herself, in a spacesuit.

Tom Holland spoke to People magazine in 2017, saying that he didn't have approval for Rihanna's song until five hours before the show was taped.

Danielle Flora, a choreographer on Lip Sync Battle, said "I don't remember [the backup Britney song] at all. I'm sure I choreographed it.

"And I'm sure that it was traumatic for me at the moment, choreographing two numbers and not knowing which one. I think we always wanted it to be 'Umbrella.'"

Britney Spears wouldn't be the first original recording artist to appear alongside a celebrity as they lip synced to their song; Channing Tatum previously surprised audiences as he was joined by Beyoncé.

