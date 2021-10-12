Toby Aromolaran Hits Out At Love Island's £50K Prize

Toby has things to say about the Love Island prize money. Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Here's what Toby had to say about the Love Island finale...

Toby Aromolaran has made his thoughts on the Love Island cash prize known…

The runner-up revealed that he doesn’t think the £50k is “life-changing” in his latest interview.

Liberty Poole Scores Six-Figure Deal With Tanning Brand

Toby, 22, and Chloe Burrows, 26, finished in second place in August and narrowly missed out on the cash prize.

Chloe and Toby finished in second place. Picture: ITV

Toby spoke exclusively to this publication at the celebrity boxing event, Boxstar, last week.

He said: "Everyone talks about winning, but I don't really care, it's not a life-changing amount of money."

The boohooMAN ambassador got candid about why he entered the dating competition, saying: "It's not that I needed to win, or we went out to win."

Toby Aromolaran gives his opinion on the show. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

Love Island winners receive £50k in the finale. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

He told the tabloid: "We wanted to be ourselves and if people liked us, they liked us."

Chloby certainly won over the hearts of the British public this summer regardless.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital