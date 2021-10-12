Toby Aromolaran Hits Out At Love Island's £50K Prize

12 October 2021, 17:13

Toby has things to say about the Love Island prize money
Toby has things to say about the Love Island prize money. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's what Toby had to say about the Love Island finale...

Toby Aromolaran has made his thoughts on the Love Island cash prize known…

The runner-up revealed that he doesn’t think the £50k is “life-changing” in his latest interview.

Liberty Poole Scores Six-Figure Deal With Tanning Brand

Toby, 22, and Chloe Burrows, 26, finished in second place in August and narrowly missed out on the cash prize.

Chloe and Toby finished in second place
Chloe and Toby finished in second place. Picture: ITV

Toby spoke exclusively to this publication at the celebrity boxing event, Boxstar, last week.

He said: "Everyone talks about winning, but I don't really care, it's not a life-changing amount of money."

The boohooMAN ambassador got candid about why he entered the dating competition, saying: "It's not that I needed to win, or we went out to win."

Toby Aromolaran gives his opinion on the show
Toby Aromolaran gives his opinion on the show. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram
Love Island winners receive £50k in the finale
Love Island winners receive £50k in the finale. Picture: Toby Aromolaran/Instagram

He told the tabloid: "We wanted to be ourselves and if people liked us, they liked us."

Chloby certainly won over the hearts of the British public this summer regardless.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Episode one of Squid Game has a big clue...

This Is Why The Squid Game Twist Was Clear From The Beginning

TV & Film

Gi-hun dyes his hair red at the end of Squid Game

Why Seong Gi-Hun Dyed His Hair Red At The End Of Squid Game

The K-drama is becoming an event

There's Going To Be A Real Life Squid Game – Without The Murder Of Course

Halsey released a statement about her post-baby body

Perrie Edwards Supports Halsey's Message On Post-Baby Bodies

Perrie Edwards teased a new project called Disora with fans

What Is Disora? Perrie Edwards Teases Her New Solo Project

Liberty Poole is racking up the impressive brand deals...

Liberty Poole Scores Six-Figure Deal With Tanning Brand

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him