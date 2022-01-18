TikTok’s Francis Bourgeois Makes Modelling Debut In The North Face X Gucci Campaign

18 January 2022, 11:16

Francis Bourgeois stars in a new The North Face X Gucci campaign
Francis Bourgeois stars in a new The North Face X Gucci campaign. Picture: Francis Bourgeois/Instagram
Francis Bourgeois’ TikTok following just landed him a modelling job in The North Face X Gucci’s collab campaign.

Francis Bourgeois is onto bigger things after racking up millions of followers on TikTok.

After making pals with actual Jonas Brother, Joe Jonas, Francis is now rubbing shoulders with the fashion elite.

The North Face and Gucci dropped a video on High Snobiety this week as the second part of their collaboration, starring TikTok trainspotter Francis.

Francis Bourgeois became a TikTok star over lockdown
Francis Bourgeois became a TikTok star over lockdown. Picture: Francis Bourgeois/Instagram

Seemingly living out his train conductor dreams in the ad, Francis is clad in the full outfit complete with railroad cap.

The rest of the models meanwhile showcase the outdoor-inspired collection featuring bold prints and large logos.

Francis takes over the tannoy system, telling the passengers to take in the exquisite scenery, checking tickets and offering out snacks and drinks.

The 21-year-old became a breakout star on TikTok last year after amassing over 2 million followers during the national lockdowns.

His feel-good videos have racked up over 37 million likes and he even caught the eye of Joe Jonas earlier this month.

During a trip to the UK, no doubt joined by British wife Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, Joe wore Francis’ iconic GoPro camera for a day of train-spotting together.

