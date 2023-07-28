Thomas Brodie-Sangster From Love Actually Is Engaged

28 July 2023, 17:04

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, aka the little boy in Love Actually, is engaged.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is engaged to actress Talulah Riley after two years of dating, including a reference to the Christmas movie that made him famous when making their milestone announcement.

On Instagram he shared a cute photo of himself and his new finacée in a gondola, writing: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around x.”

Thomas starred in 2003 movie Love Actually when he was just 13 years old, as the young boy who falls for a girl in his class at school and learns the drums so he can be in the school play with her.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Are Officially Engaged After Four Years Together

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged. Picture: Getty

The husband and wife-to-be met while working on mini-series Pistol.

They’ve mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight but made their debut as a couple in 2022 at the British Academy Film Awards Gala dinner.

She spoke about their relationship to The Times last year: “We hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did.

“And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster have been together for two years
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster have been together for two years. Picture: Getty

Talulah was previously married to Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

They were married twice, from 2010 to 2012 and from 2013 to 2016.

She told The Independent last year: “We were saying, ‘This is my husband’. ‘This is my wife’. ‘Oh wait, no, we’re not that anymore. We better be that again’. You know, it felt silly to go back to ‘This is my boyfriend’ when we’ve been married. So, we just got married again.”

The actress previously described Elon as ‘the perfect ex-husband.’ He reached out following her engagement announcing, replying to her post with: “Congratulations,” with a red heart.

