Here’s Why The Weekend Away’s Rob Is So Familiar & Where You've Seen Him Before

By Capital FM

Netflix fans are losing it after realising why they recognise the actor who plays Rob in The Weekend Away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Weekend Away only dropped on Netflix at the start of March and fans are already obsessed.

Not only is the plot gripping, but the all-star cast has fans hooked including none other than Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester (who plays Beth) but also Luke Norris (who plays Rob).

Despite the ever-famous Blair Waldorf actress appearing in the new thriller, fans are just starting to realise where they recognise Rob, played by British star Luke Norris.

This Is What People Are Watching After 'Inventing Anna'

Fans are just realising why they recognise Rob from The Weekend Away. Picture: Netflix

Luke Norris stars as Rob in The Weekend Away. Picture: Netflix

Just in case you have been watching The Weekend Away with a blank face, confused about where you recognise Rob from, here’s what you need to know…

Luke has had an array of acting roles throughout his career, but perhaps his most notable is his recurring role in the historical drama series Poldark, in which he played doctor Dwight Enys.

Naturally, when fans realised, everyone was sent into meltdown.

The Weekend Away is now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Luke Norris plays Dr Dwight Enys in Poldark. Picture: BBC

Luke Norris had a small role in The Inbetweeners as Jay's friend. Picture: Channel 4

If that’s not enough, Luke also had a small role in The Inbetweeners - which at this point is giving us all the nostalgia.

Luke appeared in season 1 episode 4 of The Inbetweeners as Jay’s infamous friend - you know, football friend? That’s the one!

Once you notice, you can’t unsee ‘football friend’ from The Weekend Away!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital