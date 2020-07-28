The Kissing Booth's Maisie Richardson-Sellers Wants Chloe And Elle To Have An ‘Incredible Friendship’ In Third Movie

28 July 2020, 12:59

The Kissing Booth's Chloe and Elle didn't get off to the best start
The Kissing Booth's Chloe and Elle didn't get off to the best start. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

The Kissing Booth star Maisie Richardson-Sellers has opened up about what she wants to see with Chloe and Elle’s friendship in the third instalment of the movie series.

The Kissing Booth 2 has sent fans into meltdown after it dropped on Netflix on July 24, and now that a third instalment has been confirmed, rom-com lovers everywhere are buzzing!

The sequel to the teen-flick saw Elle Evans (Joey King) and her boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) have their fair share of relationship troubles with Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) being seen as threats in their romance.

The Kissing Booth Fans Brand Noah And Chloe ‘Disrespectful’ Over Their Flirty Greeting: 'Throw Him Away'

Speaking about the tension between Elle and Chloe in the movie, Maisie sat down with a US publication to explain her hopes for their ‘rare’ friendship to blossom, in The Kissing Booth 3.

Although Elle saw Chloe as a threat to her relationship with Noah, Maisie described her character as a ‘positive one’, saying: "When it comes to Chloe herself, she’s strong, independent, fiery, very self-confident, a self-assured woman, and I just I love fighters like that. I love to play women in that way and in a positive light.”

Maisie Richardson-Sellers described Chloe and Elle's friendship as 'rare'
Maisie Richardson-Sellers described Chloe and Elle's friendship as 'rare'. Picture: Instagram

She added: "You can make whatever assumptions you want about her, but at the end of the day, her intentions were always true and always good. She wanted the best for her best friends and for Elle.

"So it was an interesting one as well to be able to play that line and see how much we would show. It has to be believable that maybe she was a real threat, but we always kept it truthful. It was a fun dynamic. It wasn’t just this obvious, straight down the line character, which I really enjoyed.”

Maisie went on to explain that she would love to see the pair have an ‘incredible friendship’ in the next instalment and hopes that Chloe can be a ‘great older sister figure’ to Elle.

"I think it’d be really therapeutic and amazing for them to be able to feed off each other. I don’t imagine Chloe having many close female friends,” she added.

The Kissing Booth 3 has been confirmed
The Kissing Booth 3 has been confirmed. Picture: Getty
Elle was threatened by Chloe's friendship with Noah in The Kissing Booth 2
Elle was threatened by Chloe's friendship with Noah in The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: Netflix

Maisie continued: "I think she’s very much one of the guys. So I think for her she’d love to have that friendship and ally. I think it would have incredible longevity.

"I would really want to lean into this Elle and Chloe friendship.”

The actress even shared her thoughts about what else she’d like to see happen in the plot for the upcoming film, admitting she wants to see Marco's return in the love triangle between Elle and Noah.

She said: "I would also want to see more of Marco. I love Marco. Every good love story has to have some tension in it. I think Marco should come back to stir the pot again in some way."

