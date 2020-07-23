Who Plays Chloe In The Kissing Booth 2?

Chloe is a new character in The Kissing Booth 2. But who plays her? Picture: instagram

Who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2? Actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers age, where she's from and what she's been in revealed.

The Kissing Booth 2 drops on Netflix on 24 July and fans are already beyond excited.

The film will show Elle trying to navigate her way through senior year in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Noah, played by Jacob Elordi, who fans will remember from the first movie.

Jacob Elordi And Joey King: The Kissing Booth Couple’s Relationship Timeline And Why They Split

The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix is bringing us more teen drama. Picture: Netflix

And along with the new Kissing Booth 2, there will be a host of new characters including Chloe who will be played by actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

So who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2? Who is actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers? How old is she and what has she been in before? Here's what we know:

Who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2?

Chloe is played by actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

How old is Maisie Richardson-Sellers? What’s her age?

Maisie is 27 years old.

Where is Maisie Richardson-Sellers from?

Joining the cast for the second instalment of The Kissing Booth, fans will love to know that Maisie is British!

What other TV shows and movies has Maisie Richardson-Sellers been in?

You'll recognised Maisie from Legends of Tomorrow, The Originals and Star Wars.

What is Maisie Richardson-Sellers’s Instagram?

Her handle is @maisiersellers.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!