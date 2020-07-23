On Air Now
23 July 2020, 15:03 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 15:29
Who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2? Actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers age, where she's from and what she's been in revealed.
The Kissing Booth 2 drops on Netflix on 24 July and fans are already beyond excited.
The film will show Elle trying to navigate her way through senior year in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Noah, played by Jacob Elordi, who fans will remember from the first movie.
And along with the new Kissing Booth 2, there will be a host of new characters including Chloe who will be played by actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers.
So who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2? Who is actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers? How old is she and what has she been in before? Here's what we know:
Chloe is played by actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers.
Maisie is 27 years old.
Joining the cast for the second instalment of The Kissing Booth, fans will love to know that Maisie is British!
You'll recognised Maisie from Legends of Tomorrow, The Originals and Star Wars.
Her handle is @maisiersellers.
