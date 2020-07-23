Who Plays Chloe In The Kissing Booth 2?

23 July 2020, 15:03 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 15:29

Chloe is a new character in The Kissing Booth 2. But who plays her?
Chloe is a new character in The Kissing Booth 2. But who plays her? Picture: instagram

Who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2? Actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers age, where she's from and what she's been in revealed.

The Kissing Booth 2 drops on Netflix on 24 July and fans are already beyond excited.

The film will show Elle trying to navigate her way through senior year in a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Noah, played by Jacob Elordi, who fans will remember from the first movie.

Jacob Elordi And Joey King: The Kissing Booth Couple’s Relationship Timeline And Why They Split

The Kissing Booth 2 is dropping on Netflix.
The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix is bringing us more teen drama. Picture: Netflix

And along with the new Kissing Booth 2, there will be a host of new characters including Chloe who will be played by actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

So who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2? Who is actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers? How old is she and what has she been in before? Here's what we know:

Who plays Chloe in The Kissing Booth 2?

Chloe is played by actress Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

How old is Maisie Richardson-Sellers? What’s her age?

Maisie is 27 years old.

Where is Maisie Richardson-Sellers from?

Joining the cast for the second instalment of The Kissing Booth, fans will love to know that Maisie is British!

What other TV shows and movies has Maisie Richardson-Sellers been in?

You'll recognised Maisie from Legends of Tomorrow, The Originals and Star Wars.

What is Maisie Richardson-Sellers’s Instagram?

Her handle is @maisiersellers.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Roman Kemp hosts One Direction watch party

WATCH: Capital's 10 Years Of One Direction: Watch Party

Here's how to remove your Netflix 'continue watching' row

Netflix’s ‘Continue Watching’ Feature Is Scrapped & Here’s How To Remove It

Taylor Swift fans think Joe Alwyn wrote two songs on 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift Fans Think Joe Alwyn Wrote On 'Folklore' Under Pseudonym 'William Bowery'

Money Heist series 5 confirmed by Alex Piña but we won't be getting it yet

Money Heist Series 5 Confirmed By Alex Piña: Release Date, Plot, Cast & Trailer

One Direction fans had mixed feelings about the anniversary video

One Direction Anniversary Video '10 Years of 1D' Has Fans In Tears – For Many Reasons

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance

The Kissing Booth: Why Did Jacob Elordi And Joey King Split?

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music