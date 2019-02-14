The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix Confirm Hit Film Is Getting A Sequel

The Kissing Booth is getting a sequel with all of the original cast returning for the popular Netflix movie.

Netflix’s The Kissing Booth will be back for another film, it has been announced.

Following the astounding global success of the first movie, the original Netflix creation will have a sequel including all of the original cast.

The Kissing Booth is returning to Netflix. Picture: Netflix / YouTube

Star of the movie Joel Courtney shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! It’s official!”

Co-star Joey King also wrote: “YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING A SEQUEL!!!.”

They made the announcement alongside a video of themselves constructing a kissing booth and adding a number 2 on the sign.

The Kissing Booth debuted on the streaming platform in May and is based on the Beth Reekles novel about a high school student who confronts her secret crush at a kissing booth.

