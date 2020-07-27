The Kissing Booth Fans Brand Noah And Chloe ‘Disrespectful’ Over Their Flirty Greeting: 'Throw Him Away'

27 July 2020, 14:15 | Updated: 27 July 2020, 14:22

Some The Kissing Booth 2 fans have branded one scene 'disrespectful'
Some The Kissing Booth 2 fans have branded one scene 'disrespectful'. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

The Kissing Booth fans are divided over new character Chloe, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

The Kissing Booth 2 contained as much heartache and tension as its first instalment, but one particular scene has some fans losing their love for heartthrob Noah Flynn, played by Jacob Elordi.

*This article contains spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2*

Did Joey King Wear A Wig In The Kissing Booth 2?

When Elle (Joey King) flies out to Boston to spend the weekend with her boyfriend, who she hasn’t seen in weeks since he started Harvard University, she’s immediately uncomfortable when gorgeous Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) swans in and greets Elle’s man with a kiss on the cheek and a a waist-level embrace.

The Kissing Booth 2: Elle's boyfriend Noah grows close to Chloe while at Harvard
The Kissing Booth 2: Elle's boyfriend Noah grows close to Chloe while at Harvard. Picture: Netflix

And it seems some Kissing Booth viewers were as angry as Elle over the greeting, with one tweet going viral after a fan pointed out: “All I’m sayin is my man ever greeted a woman like this in front of me, we fightin and then I’m leaving cause hell no [sic].”

Another infuriated fan replied: “What killed me the most is when she had the nerve to say ‘He does as his told so I keep him around’ imagine someone saying that about your man right in front of you what a f*****g violation.”

A third raged: “If he's choosing not to make a simple effort that would put you at ease and bring harmony to a recurring fight, then he doesn't respect your feelings and needs. - He's Just Not That Into You. Throw the whole Noah away.”

However, others disagreed and felt Elle’s relationship with best friend Lee is just as disrespectful to Lee’s girlfriend Rachel.

They also reminded fans Elle did eventually kiss new boy Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Most Kissing Booth fans agreed they liked Chloe in the end, admitting she didn’t give a great first impression.

Despite spending the entire film insisting he and Chloe are just mates Elle continues to have her doubts about whether Noah is telling the truth, after finding an earring under his bed, seeing texts from Chloe on his phone, and when he isn't honest about who he went to a concert with.

Things all come to a head at the family Thanksgiving dinner at the Flynns’ house and of course all drama is resolved.

However, the third film has just been confirmed by the cast and there will no doubt be plenty more heartbreak to come.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid showed off her New York apartment

Gigi Hadid Gives Picture Tour Of Her House With Zayn Malik In New York

One Direction fans remain hopeful the boys will make a comeback

One Direction Comeback: Fans Remain Hopeful After 10-Year Anniversary Disappointment

Ed Sheeran will be 'in his thirties' by the time his next album comes out.

Ed Sheeran Doesn’t Think 'The Youth’ Will 'Relate' To His Lyrics On Next Album As He'll Be In His 'Thirties'
Taylor Zakhar Perez has become a The Kissing Booth fan-favourite

Marco From The Kissing Booth: 5 Things You’ll Be Shocked To Know About Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez
The hashtag #challengeaccepted is taking over Instagram.

What Is ‘Challenge Accepted’ On Instagram?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fell in love in 2017.

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Still Dating?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters