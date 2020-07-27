The Kissing Booth Fans Brand Noah And Chloe ‘Disrespectful’ Over Their Flirty Greeting: 'Throw Him Away'

Some The Kissing Booth 2 fans have branded one scene 'disrespectful'. Picture: Netflix/Twitter

The Kissing Booth fans are divided over new character Chloe, played by Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

The Kissing Booth 2 contained as much heartache and tension as its first instalment, but one particular scene has some fans losing their love for heartthrob Noah Flynn, played by Jacob Elordi.

*This article contains spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2*

When Elle (Joey King) flies out to Boston to spend the weekend with her boyfriend, who she hasn’t seen in weeks since he started Harvard University, she’s immediately uncomfortable when gorgeous Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) swans in and greets Elle’s man with a kiss on the cheek and a a waist-level embrace.

The Kissing Booth 2: Elle's boyfriend Noah grows close to Chloe while at Harvard. Picture: Netflix

And it seems some Kissing Booth viewers were as angry as Elle over the greeting, with one tweet going viral after a fan pointed out: “All I’m sayin is my man ever greeted a woman like this in front of me, we fightin and then I’m leaving cause hell no [sic].”

Another infuriated fan replied: “What killed me the most is when she had the nerve to say ‘He does as his told so I keep him around’ imagine someone saying that about your man right in front of you what a f*****g violation.”

A third raged: “If he's choosing not to make a simple effort that would put you at ease and bring harmony to a recurring fight, then he doesn't respect your feelings and needs. - He's Just Not That Into You. Throw the whole Noah away.”

However, others disagreed and felt Elle’s relationship with best friend Lee is just as disrespectful to Lee’s girlfriend Rachel.

All I’m sayin is my man ever greeted a woman like this in front of me, we fightin and then I’m leaving cause hell no #TheKissingBooth2 #KissingBooth2 pic.twitter.com/A2GCeIBEDp — Paige (@_paigegiffon_) July 25, 2020

If my boyfriend ever hold her like that I would legit throw everything and leave I wouldn’t care cause why tf would you do that to me — leslie ❁ (@lesliecarter4l) July 26, 2020

he didn’t even introduce her. and she didn’t even respect the gf either to say hi or introduce herself. this scene, in particular, happens too often in real life. — jane🍑 (@janepropane) July 26, 2020

No. First of all Elle and Lee been inseparable since the beginning of time. They never behaved in a flirtatious way towards eachother and Elle never intentionally disrespectful Lee and Rachaels relationship. Noah deliberately went behind Elle’s back to “hang out” with Chloe. — Yasmin Royál 🔞 (@amour_yas) July 27, 2020

I honestly kinda hate Chloe tho 😕 if you know your best friend’s gf is jealous of yall relationship then you should probably back tf up real quick but then again the same would go to El like the whole Rachel thing is such a mess — ❅𝓐𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓵𝓸𝓿𝓮𝓼𝓗𝔂𝓾𝓷𝓐❅ ❀𝓗𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓪𝓱❀ (@hyunaislove) July 25, 2020

They also reminded fans Elle did eventually kiss new boy Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez.

Most Kissing Booth fans agreed they liked Chloe in the end, admitting she didn’t give a great first impression.

Despite spending the entire film insisting he and Chloe are just mates Elle continues to have her doubts about whether Noah is telling the truth, after finding an earring under his bed, seeing texts from Chloe on his phone, and when he isn't honest about who he went to a concert with.

Things all come to a head at the family Thanksgiving dinner at the Flynns’ house and of course all drama is resolved.

However, the third film has just been confirmed by the cast and there will no doubt be plenty more heartbreak to come.

