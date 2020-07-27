Did Joey King Wear A Wig In The Kissing Booth 2?

Joey King's fans speculated about whether or not her hair was real in The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: PA/Getty/Instagram

The Kissing Booth 2 has been a hit after it dropped on Netflix, but fans have been wondering if Joey King was wearing a wig in the sequel. Here's her hair transformation revealed.

The Kissing Booth’s Joey King has shot to fame from her role as Elle Evans in the Netflix hit film, which she reprised for the sequel that dropped on July 24.

Since the teen flick came out, fans have so many unanswered questions about Elle, Noah and Marco, but one of the main ones seem to be about Joey’s hair, which looked a bit different this time around.

With many people speculating about whether or not it was her real hair, we’ve got the low-down on Joey's hair transformation…

Joey King shaved her hair for an alternative film role. Picture: Instagram

Did Joey King wear a wig in The Kissing Booth 2?

As it turns out, Joey was wearing a wig whilst filming The Kissing Booth 2!

This is because the 20-year-old actress shaved her head in November 2018, as she was taking on the role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu miniseries The Act.

The series is based on the true-crime story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter, Gypsy, and it seems Joey really embodied Gypsy’s character by shaving her hair off, which she showed off on a Red Carpet back in 2018.

As she started filming for the Netflix sequel not long after, in Summer 2019, as you can imagine, her hair was still pretty short compared to her usual Elle Evans locks.

Joey King transformed her hair for The Kissing Booth 2. Picture: PA

This meant that to get back into character, Joey wore a wig to shoot scenes, as her real hair was super pixie-esque back then.

A whole year since filming, Joey’s real hair has definitely grown out back to the full-length we’re used to seeing as she’s showed off her long locks on Instagram.

She also showed fans a glimpse of the process she went through behind-the-scenes, to achieve her ultimate Elle hair and makeup, and fans were super impressed with the transformation!

