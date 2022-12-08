Kate Winslet Dashes Hopes For Rumoured 'The Holiday' Sequel

8 December 2022, 11:45

The Holiday sequel isn't happening...
The Holiday sequel isn't happening... Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Christmas favourite movie The Holiday won't be getting a sequel according to Kate Winslet.

Festive film lovers had been buzzing this week as rumours that The Holiday was getting a sequel began to circulate.

Just as we were all getting a little bit too excited about the speculation surrounding everyone's favourite Christmas movie, none other than Kate Winslet revealed that no such sequel was in the works.

Sabrina Carpenter Has Given 'Nonsense' An Iconic Christmas Refresh

Earlier this week, the internet was set alight with 'news' that stars of the 2006 wintery flick Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Jack Black and the aforementioned Kate had all signed on for a follow-up movie which would begin filming next year.

Alas, the Hollywood actors won't be reviving their famous roles, with Winslet revealing to People : "I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it."

The Holiday won't be getting a long-awaited sequel
Kate Winslet dismissed the specualtion
The Titanic star continued to put the rumours to rest, breaking our hearts a little in the process, she said: "I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that.

"Hand on heart, that’s never come up," she explained.

And if that wasn't devastating enough, more confirmation that dashed The Holiday 2 hopes surfaced, with the original writer and the director of the Christmas film speaking out.

Nancy Meyers simply wrote on Instagram: "So many DM’s about this - sorry but it’s not true."

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law haven't signed on for another movie
The Holiday won't be getting the 2023 treatment
The 16-year-old rom-com followed the respective stories of Iris (Winslet) and Amanda (Diaz) as they swap homes following their respective heartbreaks over Christmas. Eventually, each of their love lives improves and they find new romances during the temporary house sway – it's an end-of-year must-watch!

Miffy Englefield, who played Jude Law's daughter Sophie in the flick, also put out the speculative fire online when she posted a TikTok dismissing the headlines.

It may not be getting a sequel but The Holiday will always have a special place in our hearts!

