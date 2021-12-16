Jude Law’s On-Screen Daughter Sophie From The Holiday Is Now TikTok Famous

By Capital FM

Miffy Englefield played Graham’s daughter Sophie in classic Christmas movie The Holiday, and now she's a parent herself!

Sophie in The Holiday is all grown up and we actually can’t get over it.

Miffy Englefield, now 22 (!), played the eldest daughter of Jude Law’s character Graham, and at six years old she had the lucky role starring opposite Jude himself as well as the likes of Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Kate Winslet.

If The Holiday, which is finally on Netflix, is one of your go-to Christmas movies every year, you’ll be as stunned as we were that Miffy, now a musician, is no longer six.

Miffy as Sophie in The Holiday. Picture: Netflix

Miffy Englefield played Sophie in The Holiday. Picture: Miffy Englefield/Instagram

In fact, she’s a parent herself, to an adorable little girl.

Miffy’s now making a name for herself on TikTok, where she has over 7,600 followers and regularly posts about her life as a mum and makes the occasional reference to starring in the iconic Christmas movie.

Just as The Holiday re-watch season got in full swing, Miffy posted a video of the scrap book her dad made when she starred in the film in 2006.

He kept memory tokens like audition confirmation emails and aeroplane tickets but also every script and every picture.

Miffy Englefield has a large following on social media. Picture: Miffy Englefield/Instagram

Cutest dad ever!?

Miffy and her co-star Emma Pritchard, who played on-screen sister Olivia, can be seen in photos the crew took to test out the girls in different outfits.

There’s also photos of a fake photoshoot the girls did with Jude and Kate so that production had realistic-looking family pictures to put up around the house they filmed in.

Showing snaps of the script, Miffy also gave a sneak-peek at a couple of deleted scenes from the now-iconic movie, one of which included Amanda (Cameron Diaz) saying she didn’t eat carbs when Graham gave her a hot chocolate with marshmallows.

The less said on that the better...

The Holiday has become a Christmas movie favourite. Picture: Universal Pictures

Another scene included Amanda, Graham and the girls eating what Miffy says was ‘cold’ shepherd’s pie in a cafe.

Who’d have thought everyone’s fave festive rom-com could’ve been so different!?

