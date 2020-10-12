'The Haunting of Bly Manor' Fans Weirded Out After Learning Flora Actor Is Pepper Pig Voice

12 October 2020, 11:59

Flora from 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' is the voice of Pepper Pig
Flora from 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' is the voice of Pepper Pig. Picture: The Haunting Of Bly Manor/ Netflix/ Pepper Pig

As 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' drops on Netflix, viewers are surprised to learn the creepy little girl, Flora, is also the voice of none other than 'Pepper Pig'.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor has shot straight to the number 1 spot on UK Netflix as viewers get stuck into being seriously creeped out- but many were left wondering why Flora (the creepy girl who plays with dolls) sounded so familiar, only to find out she voices Pepper Pig!

What Era Is The Haunting Of Bly Manor Set?

Flora, played by actress Amelie Smith, has become the star of the series after her Mary Poppins-esque 'perfectly marvellous' catchphrase has either seriously gotten under people's skin, or, made them fall in love with the character, but no one can deny she's seriously creepy.

Now, fans are even more surprised to discover she is the current voice of popular kids TV show, Pepper Pig!

Taking to Twitter, one wrote, "APPARENTLY FLORA FROM THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR IS THE VOICE ACTRESS FOR PEPPA PIG??? I CAN’T UNHEAR THIS ANYMORE."

Another said, "FLORA FROM THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR IS THE CURRENT VOICE OF PEPPA PIG. have a good day."

If you're only part way through the series and have just learned this, we're sorry, as it's kind of hard to unhear once you know!

Elsewhere, those who can't handle Flora's catchphrase have been tweeting about how annoying they're finding 'perfectly splendid' and it is kind of the funniest thing ever.

Viewers can't handle Flora's 'perfectly splendid' on 'The Haunting Of By Manor'
Viewers can't handle Flora's 'perfectly splendid' on 'The Haunting Of By Manor'. Picture: Twitter

The series, which is the second series after the seriously spooky The Haunting Of Hill House, has dropped just in time for everyone to get in the Halloweeny spirit, but we're warning you, there's literally tons of ghosts hanging around in the background!

