The Haunting Of Bly Manor Series 2: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast & Trailer

The Haunting of Bly Manor is sure to bring as many chills as Netflix's first series. Picture: Netflix/ The Haunting of Bly Manor

'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' is the next series along from 'The Haunting Of Hill House' and arriving on Netflix this autumn to scare us all, so, what is the plot, and who is in the cast?!

Netflix horror series The Haunting is gearing up to drop it's next series, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, two years after its enormous successful The Haunting Of Hill House which received enormous praise from massive audiences and everyone's excited to see what the next instalment will bring.

'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' drops on Netflix this Autumn. Picture: Netflix

What is The Haunting Of Bly Manor about? Is it different to The Haunting Of Hill House?

Dropping their first teasers for the series, Netflix captioned the shots from the upcoming show with an eery set of captions.

They wrote, "A new house. A new family. A new story" and although it doesn't tell us much, it tells us enough to get seriously hyped for the show.

Announcing the show would be coming 'This Fall', the only other hint was to 'look beneath the surface,' leading fans to speculate what the plot could be.

A new home. pic.twitter.com/VXBBsGamdC — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

The series will be based on The Turn Of The Screw, an 1898 horror novella by Henry James about a governess, who, caring for two children on an estate, becomes convinced the grounds are haunted.

Fans of the story will have instantly recognised the adaptation from the mention of 'Bly Manor'.

Many have praised the novella for its ability to 'create an intimate sense of confusion and suspense within the reader' and it has been adapted many times for the stage and TV, and the Netflix series will be the most modern interpretation of it.

Who is in the cast of The Haunting Of Bly Manor? Is the cast different to The Haunting Of Hill House?

Netflix have confirmed this is pretty much a whole new story, with a whole 'new family' acting in the show, but fans can't help but wonder if there will be any crossover in the cast from series 1 to 2.

Victoria Pedretti, also known for her role as Love Quinn in series 2 of You, starred in the first series, but it is very unlikely she will be featured in the second, stand alone, series.

Victoria Pedretti at Celebrities Visit Build - January 7, 2020. Picture: Getty

Confirmed for the show, however, is T’Nia Miller (Years and Years), Rahul Kolhi (Supergirl), and Amelia Eve.

New cast, who dis!

T'Nia Miller will star in 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'. Picture: Getty

When will The Haunting Of Bly Manor be released on Netflix?

A new family. pic.twitter.com/CXIihbriXh — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 24, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the Haunting series is waiting for the spookiest month of the year, October, to release its second series, and we wouldn't be at all shocked if they dropped it on the 31st, AKA, Halloween.

However, this hasn't been confirmed, we only know the Autumn release month of October, and as we know, the show is full of (terrifying) surprises.

The first series was dropped on the 12th October 2018- so, needless to say, fans are more than ready for the next instalment after a two year wait.

