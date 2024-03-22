The Global Awards Crowns 2024 Winners
22 March 2024, 07:00
The Global Awards 2024 winners have been revealed and RAYE and Calvin Harris have scooped three awards each.
The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, with RAYE and Calvin Harris winning big this year with three awards each.
Taylor Swift won Best Female while Tate McRae was named Rising Star and Jung Kook was voted Best Fans by listeners on Global Player.
After winning Best British Act, Best Pop and Best Song, RAYE said: "I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you!”
Another triple-winner, Calvin Harris, who won Most Played 2023, Best Dance and Best Male said: “Thank you to Global for these three awards here. Unbelievable! Thank you to Capital, Capital Dance and Heart for playing the songs. You know, it’s still a buzz getting your tune played on the radio. So, these are going to stay in the studio, and hopefully inspire me to make some more decent tunes that will get played. And until then, thank you very much and all the best. Cheers!”
Take a look below at who won at this year's Global Awards.
Global Awards 2024 winners
MOST PLAYED 2023
CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’
BEST SONG
CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’
BEST MALE
CALVIN HARRIS
BEST FEMALE
TAYLOR SWIFT
BEST GROUP
TAKE THAT
BEST POP
RAYE
BEST BRITISH ACT
RAYE
BEST CLASSICAL
ANNA LAPWOOD
BEST HIP HOP & RnB
CENTRAL CEE
BEST ROCK & INDIE
FOO FIGHTERS
BEST DANCE
CALVIN HARRIS
GLOBAL LEGEND
ELTON JOHN
RISING STAR
TATE MCRAE
BEST FANS
JUNG KOOK
BEST PODCAST
MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME
