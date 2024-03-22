The Global Awards Crowns 2024 Winners

The Global Awards 2024. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

The Global Awards 2024 winners have been revealed and RAYE and Calvin Harris have scooped three awards each.

The Global Awards celebrates the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 15 categories, with RAYE and Calvin Harris winning big this year with three awards each.

Taylor Swift won Best Female while Tate McRae was named Rising Star and Jung Kook was voted Best Fans by listeners on Global Player.

After winning Best British Act, Best Pop and Best Song, RAYE said: "I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you!”

Another triple-winner, Calvin Harris, who won Most Played 2023, Best Dance and Best Male said: “Thank you to Global for these three awards here. Unbelievable! Thank you to Capital, Capital Dance and Heart for playing the songs. You know, it’s still a buzz getting your tune played on the radio. So, these are going to stay in the studio, and hopefully inspire me to make some more decent tunes that will get played. And until then, thank you very much and all the best. Cheers!”

Take a look below at who won at this year's Global Awards.

Global Awards 2024 winners

MOST PLAYED 2023

CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’

BEST SONG

CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’

BEST MALE

CALVIN HARRIS

BEST FEMALE

TAYLOR SWIFT

BEST GROUP

TAKE THAT

BEST POP

RAYE

BEST BRITISH ACT

RAYE

BEST CLASSICAL

ANNA LAPWOOD

BEST HIP HOP & RnB

CENTRAL CEE

BEST ROCK & INDIE

FOO FIGHTERS

BEST DANCE

CALVIN HARRIS

GLOBAL LEGEND

ELTON JOHN

RISING STAR

TATE MCRAE

BEST FANS

JUNG KOOK

BEST PODCAST

MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME

