Emma Corrin updates their pronouns and talks gender identity. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Emma Corrin gets candid online about gender identity and posts "intimate" photos as they update their pronouns to she/they on Instagram.

Emma Corrin, who's best known for portraying Princess Diana on The Crown, has opened up on Instagram about their gender identity journey.

The hit Netlfix series actor, 25, posted a series of powerful photos donning a chest binder to her social media as she updated the pronouns on her profile to She/They.

Here's what the rising star had to say about becoming comfortable with your gender identity...

Emma Corrin opens up about their identity on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Emma donned a DIY chest binder that she fashioned with her photographer for the moving photoshoot.

The My Policeman star wrote: "Some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap.

"Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

They went on to divulge that they have since begun sporting their own chest binder bought from the transgender-owned company, gc2b.

The Crown alumn capped off their statement with words of encouragement for others who may be questioning or exploring their gender identity.

They wrote: "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok!"

Emma encouraged their fans to "embrace it".

The 25-year-old actor has made comments about identifying as queer in the past.

In April the star posted a snap from a wedding-themed shoot, with Emma dressed head to toe in typical bridal fashion.

She captioned the picture: "ur fave queer bride [sic]."

