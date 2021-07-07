The Crown's Emma Corrin Changes Pronouns To She/They After Opening Up About Non-Binary Journey

7 July 2021, 16:09

Emma Corrin updates their pronouns and talks gender identity
Emma Corrin updates their pronouns and talks gender identity. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Emma Corrin gets candid online about gender identity and posts "intimate" photos as they update their pronouns to she/they on Instagram.

Emma Corrin, who's best known for portraying Princess Diana on The Crown, has opened up on Instagram about their gender identity journey.

The hit Netlfix series actor, 25, posted a series of powerful photos donning a chest binder to her social media as she updated the pronouns on her profile to She/They.

Inside Harry Styles And Emma Corrin’s Friendship: From How They Met To Their On-Screen Relationship

Here's what the rising star had to say about becoming comfortable with your gender identity...

Emma Corrin opens up about their identity on Instagram
Emma Corrin opens up about their identity on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Emma donned a DIY chest binder that she fashioned with her photographer for the moving photoshoot.

The My Policeman star wrote: "Some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap.

"Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

They went on to divulge that they have since begun sporting their own chest binder bought from the transgender-owned company, gc2b.

The Crown alumn capped off their statement with words of encouragement for others who may be questioning or exploring their gender identity.

They wrote: "It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok!"

Emma encouraged their fans to "embrace it".

The 25-year-old actor has made comments about identifying as queer in the past.

In April the star posted a snap from a wedding-themed shoot, with Emma dressed head to toe in typical bridal fashion.

She captioned the picture: "ur fave queer bride [sic]."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena

Selena Gomez Fans Urge Singer To Share Un-Retouched Bikini Photos On Her Grid

Lucinda Strafford from Love Island dated footballer Aaron Connolly

Love Island Lucinda Strafford’s Footballer Ex Boyfriend Aaron Connolly & When They Dated

Halsey announces her fourth studio album to follow 'Manic'

Halsey Posts Artwork And Release Date For New Album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'

Halsey's new album cover has fans thinking she's given birth

Has Halsey Had Her Baby? New Album Cover Celebrates ‘Bodies & Breastfeeding’

Atomic Kitten have officially released their remixed 'Whole Again' single 'Southgate You're The One (Football's Coming Home Again)'

Atomic Kitten’s ‘Whole Again’ Southgate Lyrics You Need To Know Because ‘Football’s Coming Home Again’
Hugo Hammond is joining the Love Island 2021 line-up

Love Island 2021 Hugo Hammond: Age, Job And What He's Said About His Disability

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills